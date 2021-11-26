ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

Police, family, looking for answers behind mom, child disappearance

By Josh Sanchez, Izzy Martin
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County deputies and the family of a missing woman are asking the public for help in bringing her and her son home tonight.

Sarah Jane Heltzel and Ryan, her one-year-old son, have been missing since Tuesday night.

Kim Ureche, Sarah’s sister, says that her sister suffers from mental illness and doesn’t have access to medication. The pair were last seen Tuesday along the 4100 block of Gale Rd. in Onondaga near where her boyfriend lives.

“We’re twins, she looks like me but with long hair but we have that twin bond, she’s my best friend and she doesn’t do anything without telling me,” said Ureche when describing her sister.

Heltzel’s boyfriend, Howard Hector, was not available for an interview, but his family says that he is cooperating with the investigation.

“Howard said she left his house about 7 o’clock at night to go buy diapers. He gave her $80 to go to the store. She took Ryan with her in her truck and that’s the last time he’s seen her,” said Ureche of Sarah’s boyfriend.

Sarah was driving a white 2019 Ford F-250 with a Texas license plate reading NJF-1646.

Kim says sharing similar information online has brought in responses from around the country, from tips to people asking for updates.

“It’s very refreshing to see that so many people took time out of their Thanksgiving to even share a Facebook post,” continued Ureche.

Sarah is 5’6″ tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Like his mother, Ryan also has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 230-3104.

Michigan Crime & Safety
