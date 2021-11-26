ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Retired Kansas lawmaker, Black aviation leader, dies at 98

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RfI3F_0d7dxqOO00

Ulysses Lee "Rip" Gooch, who was a leader in the Black aviation industry and Kansas' oldest serving state senator when he retired at the age of 80, has died.

Jackson Mortuary's website says Gooch died on Wednesday at the age of 98. The cause of death was not listed.

Gooch was a member of the Kansas Aviation Hall of Fame and part of the inaugural class of the Black Aviation Hall of Fame in Memphis. He logged around 20,000 hours of flight time over his more than 50-year aviation career.

Comments / 0

Related
KNSS Radio

Man fatally struck by train in Lenexa

Police in a Kansas suburb of Kansas City are investigating after a man was fatally struck by a train. The Kansas City Star reports that police in Lenexa were called at 8:43 a.m. Monday after a BNSF train struck a pedestrian on the tracks.
LENEXA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackson Mortuary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
424
Followers
343
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy