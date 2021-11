The college football coaching carousel is out of control. It’s spun free of its moorings and gone whizzing across the nation like a giant frisbee. Lincoln Riley absconded to USC in the dead of the Norman night. Brian Kelly traded his corned beef for a $95-million-dollar pot of gumbo. There are big-ticket openings everywhere and big-ticket names to fill them. If you’re a guy like Sonny Dykes and a program like TCU, you have to go the extra mile if you want to be noticed. If you’re a guy like Sonny Dykes and a program like TCU, you gotta GET TO THE CHOPPAH.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO