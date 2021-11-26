Live: Tracking scores for Vanguard, Trinity Catholic football's region championships
In Ocala, two high school football teams remain standing in the FHSAA playoffs.
As we enter the 13th week of the high school football season, the Vanguard Knights still sit with a perfect 12-0 record and have lived up to their top-seed designation through the first two rounds of the playoffs. This week the Knights will meet with the Orlando Jones Fightin' Tigers — the same program who eliminated Vanguard from the playoffs in 2019.
Across town, the Trinity Catholic Celtics (7-2) will line up against a Florida State University High School squad that sits with a record of 10-1. The Seminoles are coming off a big 55-7 win over Walton, while the Celtics beat P.K. Yonge 35-7 last Friday.
How they got here:Trinity Catholic handles P.K. Yonge
And:Vanguard defeats Lake Wales in regional semifinals
Keep track of all of Friday night's high school football action in the Ocala area using the Ocala Star-Banner's live scoreboard below:
