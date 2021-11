The GM Design team has shared a conceptual sketch that was completed during the development of the refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500. This sketch, which was done by GM senior exterior designer Vicente Muhlethaler, may have been completed later in the design process for the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500, as it appears very similar to the production truck that will reach customer hands next year. It features a similarly-shaped grille opening, GMC’s signature C-shaped LED headlamps and the same faux front skid plate with integrated tow hooks. The horizontal slats in the grille are quite a bit different than the production truck, however, and the side mirrors are also of a different shape.

