Nashville, TN

Victim shot, killed in East Nashville; police release photos of suspect

By Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead following a shooting in East Nashville.

It happened near the intersection of Douglas Avenue and Jones Avenue at 5 p.m.

Police say a 34-year-old man — later identified as Jadon Simon — was shot multiple times outside Discount Tobacco after an argument with another man. Simon was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police released pictures of the suspected gunman Friday night, but he has still yet to be identified.

There is no clear motive at this time. Police are still investigating.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

