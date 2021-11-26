ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rakell, Stolarz help Ducks end skid in 4-0 win over Senators

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, Anthony Stolarz made 34 saves and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Friday. Troy Terry had a power-play goal and Isac Lundestrom and Derek Grant also scored to help the Ducks end a three-game losing streak....

www.foxsports.com

