Bismarck, ND

Dow falls by 900 points for worst day of the year

By Joel Crane
KFYR-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Stocks in the U.S. dropped sharply as trading began Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than a thousand points at its lowest, and ended down...

www.kfyrtv.com

Bismarck, ND
Business
City
Bismarck, ND
KFYR-TV

Stocks rebound after worst day of the year on Friday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Stocks rebounded on Monday after having their worst day of the year on Friday, dropping more than 900 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average bounced back to end the day at more than 236 points above where it started. Financial experts say emotion and uncertainty has been fueling recent fluctuations in the markets.
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
