ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Watch: Paralympic Gold medalist Brenna Huckaby balances motherhood and snowboarding in new "Double Duty" episode

By David J. Hunt
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hRxsU_0d7dvZE300

When people think of Brenna Huckaby, they see the Paralympic snowboarder who won two gold medals in 2018. What they don't always see is a full-time mom.

In the latest episode of Team Whistle's "Double Duty" series, Huckaby shows us what her life is like playing the dual role of mom and snowboarder.

Growing up, the Louisiana native was a gymnast with hopes of getting a college scholarship to continue her career. When she was diagnosed with bone cancer at 14 years old, she had to get her right leg amputated above the knee. Even though her gymnastics career came to an end, sports were always her outlet. After getting invited to a rehabilitation ski trip, she discovered her love for snowboarding. The snowboard reminded her of the balance beam.

She moved to Utah and began training for the gold. When she had her first child in 2016 at the age of 19, Huckaby balanced work, being a mom, and snowboarder. When she won the gold medal in 2018, her inspiration was obvious when she recalls, "In the start gate I thought back to why I started this whole journey to begin with, why I went back to sports, and I thought about my baby girl at the bottom of the finish line and I was like this is for Lilah. This has always been for Lilah and I let go and I won."

Check out the full episode below for a look at her snowboarding career and more as life as a full-time mom and Paralympic snowboarder:

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

PGA Tour trailblazer Lee Elder passes away at age 87

Elder, who lost both of his parents before the age of 10 and overcame many personal obstacles on his journey to becoming a pro golfer, made his trailblazing Masters appearance in 1975. He then went on to play in five more Masters and 34 major championships and placed in the top-25 on seven occasions.
GOLF
Yardbarker

Lonzo Ball's Pregame Outfit For Matchup With LaMelo And Hornets

Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls will face LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night in Illinois. View the original article to see embedded media. Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls have been off to a fantastic start to the season with a 13-8 record. The additions of...
NBA
Yardbarker

Could Dodgers sign Freddie Freeman?

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be coming up with their own version of a popular adage: if you can’t beat ’em, recruit ’em. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Monday that the possibility has now emerged of the Dodgers pursuing beloved Atlanta Braves star Freddie Freeman to be the top left-handed hitter in their lineup. Corey Seager, who had been playing that role for the Dodgers, just left to sign a massive deal with the Texas Rangers.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Utah State
New York Post

Zach Wilson loses it over ‘stunning’ girlfriend Abbey Gile’s Instagram post

Zach Wilson could hardly contain himself after girlfriend Abbey Gile’s latest Instagram post. On Monday, the Jets quarterback’s girlfriend posted a pair of photos on Instagram promoting the women’s clothing store, Böhme. And while Gile’s post racked up a slew of likes and comments, including a sweet message from Wilson’s mother, Lisa, the NFL rookie shared the images with his fans as well.
NFL
The Spun

Look: New Video Has Surfaced Of Tiger Woods Walking

Golf fans have been waiting with bated breath to see if 14-time major champion Tiger Woods will try to mount a PGA Tour comeback after suffering serious leg injuries in a single-car accident earlier this year. A new video of the 45-year-old walking around has generated the latest round of...
GOLF
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Lands Starring Role In Upcoming Action Film

He has a new job. To say WWE has been shaken up over the last year and a half would be a huge understatement. The company has released well over 100 wrestlers in less than two years and it has reshaped the company’s roster. However, it also brings up the question of what happens to all of the released wrestlers. Now we know what one of them will be doing, and it has nothing to do with wrestling.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brenna Huckaby
MMAmania.com

Video: Watch Jon Jones get ‘humbled’ in wrestling by Olympic bronze medalist

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones recently spent some time training with the Fight Ready team in Scottsdale, Arizona, where “Bones” shared the mats with Olympic bronze medalist and two-time world champion J’den Cox. And Jones quickly learned there are levels to this game. “Sometimes you’re the hammer, sometimes...
UFC
The Spun

Tiger Woods Announces Decision On His Golf Future

Tiger Woods has made a decision on what his golf future will look like in coming years. For the first time since being involved in a terrifying car accident, Woods sat down for an in-depth interview with Henni Koyack of Golf Digest this week. Woods revealed that he never expects...
GOLF
The Spun

Legendary PGA Tour Player Has Died At 87

The golf world is in mourning today as Lee Elder, a trail blazer in the world of professional golf, has passed away. He was 87 years old. Born in Texas, Elder was one of 10 children and lost his father during World War II. His mother passed away several months later, and his youth was a bit unstable before he found golf.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherhood#Gold Medalist#Team Whistle
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson BURNED by his own sister after Tiger Woods tweet

Phil Mickelson has been shut down by his own sister Tina following his most recent tweet to Tiger Woods. Mickelson tweeted a message about his arch rival Woods upon seeing the 15-time major champion take to Twitter at the weekend with a video of his golf swing. Woods' video went...
GOLF
ewrestlingnews.com

Olympic Gold Medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock Appears On NXT 2.0

Tamyra Mensah-Stock made another cameo appearance for WWE. The Olympic Gold medalist in wrestling who appeared alongside Gable Steveson at WWE SummerSlam 2021 earlier this year, turned up in the crowd at the NXT 2.0 show on Tuesday night. Additionally, Mensah-Stock appeared on camera in a backstage interview segment with...
WWE
teamusa.org

Justin Phongsavanh, Paralympic Bronze Medalist In Javelin, Announces Engagement

Justin Phongsavanh celebrates winning bronze in the men’s Javelin Throw - F54 medal at the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 on Sept. 2, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. The milestones keep coming for Justin Phongsavanh in 2021. Just months after the Iowan made his Paralympic debut in Tokyo and won a bronze medal in the javelin throw, he’s taking the next step in his relationship as well.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

2022 Winter Paralympics: Five women to watch

The 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics are 100 days away. Ahead of the Opening Ceremony on March 4, 2022, here are five women to know. Oksana Masters (Cross-country skiing, biathlon) Earlier this year at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, Oksana Masters claimed two gold medals in cycling – despite undergoing surgery to...
SPORTS
Student Life

Three-time Paralympic champion Kendall Gretsch’s journey from Olin Library to Tokyo gold

It’s August 2021, and the sweltering Tokyo sun beats down on a large blue racetrack in Odaiba Marine Park. It’s quieter than usual – pandemic protocols still restrict most spectators on this day, save for a small bundle of athletes at the front of the largely empty stands. They let out a cheer as U.S. Paralympian and Washington University alum Kendall Gretsch settles herself into her racing wheelchair for the final leg of the paratriathlon. She’s over a minute behind world No. 1 Lauren Parker, the current first-place occupant. With four laps left to make history, Gretsch pushes off, looking to gain ground. She has a lot to cover.
SPORTS
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods could return at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods could sensationally return to the PNC Championship, the unique PGA Tour family event in which the duo played last year. According to Golfweek, sources have confirmed that the PNC Championship is keeping a spot open in case Woods and his young son decide to participate.
GOLF
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

24K+
Followers
30K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy