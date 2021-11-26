Watch: Paralympic Gold medalist Brenna Huckaby balances motherhood and snowboarding in new "Double Duty" episode

When people think of Brenna Huckaby, they see the Paralympic snowboarder who won two gold medals in 2018. What they don't always see is a full-time mom.

In the latest episode of Team Whistle's "Double Duty" series, Huckaby shows us what her life is like playing the dual role of mom and snowboarder.

Growing up, the Louisiana native was a gymnast with hopes of getting a college scholarship to continue her career. When she was diagnosed with bone cancer at 14 years old, she had to get her right leg amputated above the knee. Even though her gymnastics career came to an end, sports were always her outlet. After getting invited to a rehabilitation ski trip, she discovered her love for snowboarding. The snowboard reminded her of the balance beam.

She moved to Utah and began training for the gold. When she had her first child in 2016 at the age of 19, Huckaby balanced work, being a mom, and snowboarder. When she won the gold medal in 2018, her inspiration was obvious when she recalls, "In the start gate I thought back to why I started this whole journey to begin with, why I went back to sports, and I thought about my baby girl at the bottom of the finish line and I was like this is for Lilah. This has always been for Lilah and I let go and I won."

Check out the full episode below for a look at her snowboarding career and more as life as a full-time mom and Paralympic snowboarder: