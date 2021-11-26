ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Radeon RX 6800 PC Only Costs $1,799 for Black Friday

By Jarred Walton
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 3 days ago
Finding a good deal on one of the best graphics cards can be difficult, doubly so for AMD's Navi 21 GPUs that tend to be in short supply. Nevertheless, we've found what is perhaps the lowest price we've seen on a Radeon RX 6800 desktop. The Allied Gaming Patriot Desktop is...

Tom's Hardware

Over two decades of articles, benchmarks, and community for PC enthusiasts worldwide.

