Agriculture

Families flock to tree farms, owners grow concerned over long-term supply

WOOD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople celebrating Christmas in a few weeks may already be on...

www.woodtv.com

Natchez Democrat

A Family Tradition: Gaude brothers reopen Christmas Tree farm

NATCHEZ — Brothers Brent and Blase Gaude are returning to a family tradition as they open their family Christmas Tree farm weekend. In high school, they played soccer and the season was during November and December. Their parents wanted to watch them play soccer and decided to close down the farm.
NATCHEZ, MS
WCVB

With over 600 farms, agriculture is a key part of Long Island's economy

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Hallock Family was one of the first families to settle on the East End of Long Island. Today, family history is preserved atHallockville Museum Farm. C.J. Van Bourgondien is a family-owned greenhouse business that’s been farming for more than 100 years – nearly 50 of them on the North Fork. The greenhouse is a wholesale business and customers can buy their beautiful blossoms at North Fork shops.
NEEDHAM, MA
KTVU FOX 2

58-year tradition: Family-owned tree farm is more than business

MARIN, Calif. - Santa has many helpers. In the Christmas tree department, elf in chief Jon Pronzini comes with at least 30 semi-truck loads of trees, most from his farm. For him, the whole process, from seller to employees to customers, is about family. Business was booming Friday at the...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Christmas Tree Farm Owners Expect Supply To Be Tight This Year

BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — The Thanksgiving leftovers are hardly cold, but it’s prime Christmas tree season. National reports say there could be a low supply of trees this year, and KDKA wanted to find out what supply looks like in our area. In speaking to some local Christmas tree farm owners, they said there is a bit of a tighter supply. They did say if you plan accordingly, you will be able to find the tree you want. “Every year, we come out to a tree farm like this and hopefully cut down one for ourselves. It’s a great way to start the...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
The Mountaineer

After four decades, a new generation of Nesbitts takes over tree farm

When Logan and Ashley Nesbitt made the decision to take over Nesbitt Christmas Tree Farm from Logan Nesbitt’s parents, they were faced with a tough decision. “There was a three-year gap in planting trees,” Logan Nesbitt said. “This is our first year not selling trees.”. So they decided to close...
News 12

Guide: Christmas Tree Farms on Long Island

Looking for the perfect tree this holiday season? Here is a list of Christmas tree farms across Long Island. Please check with each farm as schedules may have changed as a result of COVID-19. Please follow CDC and LI COV-19 guidelines, including wearing face masks and social distancing. Before heading...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cbs2iowa.com

Nationwide Christmas tree shortage, Hoffman Tree farm maintains abundant supply

MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Thanksgiving is three days away, but many Iowans are already preparing for Christmas. Operating for more than 50 years, Hoffman Tree Farm in Marion has thrived. The farm is made up of 40 acres of land, 25 of those acres growing Christmas trees. Within the last year, Hoffman Tree Farm survived both the pandemic and the derecho.
MARION, IA

