ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Harvey hits late 3, No. 18 USF women beat No. 7 Stanford

By Associated Press
Washington Post
 3 days ago

NASSAU, Bahamas — Sydni Harvey’s 3-pointer from the wing with 2.8 seconds left sent No. 18 South Florida to a 57-54 win over seventh-ranked Stanford in the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship on Friday. Led by Harvey’s 15 points, South Florida posted its second victory over a top-10...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama’s New Ranking

Where will Alabama come in on Tuesday night in the new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings?. The Crimson Tide improved to 11-1 on Saturday with a thrilling overtime victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl. However, Alabama dropped in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. The Crimson Tide...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Monday Morning

A notable college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Monday morning. It was a very eventful weekend on the college football head coaching carousel. Florida hired Billy Napier away from Louisiana-Lafayette, Lincoln Riley stunned Oklahoma by leaving for USC and LSU continues to search for a new head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
State
Missouri State
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Rich Rodriguez Has Landed A New Head Coaching Job

Rich Rod is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Right now, the former Division-I head coach serves as the offensive coordinator at UL Monroe. But it was only a matter of time before he made the jump to head coach again. It sounds...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Lewis
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

4-star OT Malik Agbo narrows list, sets commitment date

Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KTVZ

Jump, Belibi score 14 each, No. 7 Stanford beats Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Hannah Jump and Francesca Belibi each scored 14 points for No. 7 Stanford in a narrow 66-62 win over Gonzaga on Sunday. Cameron Brink scored 12 points and Lexie Hull 11 for Stanford (3-1). Melody Kempton scored 16 points for Gonzaga (3-1). A late shooting slump doomed the Bulldogs in this game. Stanford leading scorer and rebounder Haley Jones, who had a triple-double in the previous game, did not play.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford#Usf#Depaul#Aliyah Boston#Gamecocks#Baylor#The Cancun Challenge#The Sun Devils
247Sports

College football Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Updated entering Conference Championship week

College football coaches across the country had some tough calls to make after rivalry weekend exceeded the hype. From The Game to the Iron Bowl to Bedlam, rivalries bring a new look at top-25 rankings as well as the College Football Playoff with no result speaking louder than Michigan over Ohio State. And now, only conference championships stand between college football and an official playoff field.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Bowl projections: College Football Playoff coming into focus, New Year's Six locks

College football chaos is here thanks to rivalry weekend following Michigan's stunning win over Ohio State and Oklahoma State's thrilling Bedlam victory, results that tossed this week's College Football Playoff and bowl projections into a blender. Jim Harbaugh's first victory over the Buckeyes snapped an eight-game losing streak in the series and pushes the Wolverines into the Big Ten Championship, one win away from the program's first playoff berth.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS Boston

Patriots Plane Flies UNH Men’s Soccer Team To NCAA Tournament Game In Oregon

BOSTON (CBS) — The University of New Hampshire’s men’s soccer team arrived to their upcoming NCAA Tournament matchup in style. The New England Patriots and owner Robert Kraft lent the team the Patriots Plane on Friday, transporting the team to Corvallis, Ore. The Wildcats will be taking on top-seeded Oregon State in the third round of the tournament after beating UNC in the second round. We have arrived in style for our @ncaasoccer Round of 16 game versus No. 1 Oregon State on Sunday! Thank you so much to the Kraft Family and the Patriots! @patriots @nerevolution @gillettestadium #DelayedNotDenied #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/6eTcFLzQBT — UNH Men's Soccer (@UNHMSoccer) November 26, 2021 “I want to thank the Patriots organization for coming through when we were desperate to find a way to get out west as efficient as possible,” UNH Head Coach Marc Hubbard told Patriots.com. “Travel has never made me feel so energized and we have no excuses to compete with everything we have on Sunday. The Patriot Way has given us a better chance to succeed and we are proud to represent all of New England and what that means this weekend.” UNH is in the NCAA Tournament for the fifth consecutive year.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND

USF Women roll past Presentation

ed by a swarming defense and balanced scoring, the University of Sioux Falls Women's Basketball Team (1-2) led from start to start and cruised to an 86-36 nonconference win over Presentation College (2-6) in the home opener on Tuesday at the Stewart Center.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy