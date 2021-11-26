ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pelicans’ Williamson cleared for full team work at practice

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in full team activities, the club announced Friday, but there remains no specific timetable on when the 2019 top overall draft choice out of Duke will play. The upgrade in Williamson’s status came after he underwent...

www.seattletimes.com

ClutchPoints

BREAKING: Pelicans star Zion Williamson clears major hurdle amid imminent return from injury

The New Orleans Pelicans got a major boost on Friday after it was revealed that Zion Williamson has cleared a major hurdle in his road to recovery. The Pelicans released an official statement via NBA.com stating that Williamson has now been cleared to participate in full team activities as he closes in on his highly-anticipated return to action. It was also reported that Zion participated in 4-on-4 full-court practice on Friday as he continues to build up his fitness.
NBA
The Spun

Pelicans Announce Major Update On Zion Williamson

On Tuesday afternoon, New Orleans Pelicans fans finally received a positive update on former No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson. Fans haven’t seen Williamson on the floor in quite some time. Despite some concerning offseason reports, it sounds like he’ll be back on the court in the very near future.
NBA
State
Utah State
ClutchPoints

Pelicans star Zion Williamson gets critical update on frustrating foot injury

In a bit of good news for the New Orleans Pelicans, it looks like Zion Williamson is progressing well in his recovery from a broken foot. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Pelicans have cleared Williamson to do contact drills, which is a significant step in his bid to return to game action. He’s starting with 1-on-1 workouts until he’s able to participate on full scrimmages with the team.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Zion Williamson’s health forces Pelicans to do a kitchen makeover

The New Orleans Pelicans are forced to do a kitchen makeover based on Zion Williamson’s occurring health status. The number one overall draft pick has yet to experience some action this season, as he deals with a challenging rehab on his foot surgery. Fans and personalities around the NBA have criticized Williamson’s weight, questioning whether he can last in the league.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Pelicans have gone to great lengths to get Zion Williamson healthy

The New Orleans Pelicans need Zion Williamson to be healthy and in shape, and they are apparently moving mountains to try to make it happen. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Andrew Lopez report Friday that the Pelicans have gone to great lengths to get Williamson healthy, devoting significant time, resources, and energy. Namely, they have changed staff members and even changed some of their culinary practices in an effort to support Williamson. The report adds that the Pelicans have spoken to him about protecting his body from extra hits and that executive David Griffin has stood up privately for Williamson by sending video clips to the league to illustrate how the star forward has been getting hacked. Griffin was even fined by the NBA last year for publicly criticizing the way that Williamson is officiated.
NBA
cenlanow.com

Pelicans report Zion cleared for contact

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A day after losing to the Eastern Conference-best Washington Wizards (10-3), the beleaguered New Orleans Pelicans (2-13) announced that third-year forward Zion Williamson “has been cleared to participate in contact drills.”. According to the report received on Tuesday afternoon, Williamson’s workouts will begin with one-on-one drills...
NBA
Person
Zion Williamson
CBS Sports

Zion Williamson's weight has Pelicans concerned enough to change their 'culinary practices,' per report

For the second time in his 85-game career, Zion Williamson has not been on the court to open the New Orleans Pelicans' schedule due to injury, and again the absence is lasting longer than anyone anticipated. After missing the first three months and change of his rookie season with a torn meniscus, Williamson fractured his right foot this past summer and has yet to play this year.
NBA
FanSided

Pelicans: What recent scans mean for Zion Williamson’s return

Raise your hand if you are getting sick of the word “scans.” Fans of the New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson have been waiting patiently for information from the most recent set of images from his surgically repaired foot. Though there is still no timeline for his return, we finally got what appears to be good news about Zion Williamson’s injury: https://twitter.com/_Andrew_Lopez/status/1460729928756965377 Zion has been medically cleared for contact and is one step closer to full team workouts, which is the final step before he returns to the court.
NBA
FanSided

NBA Rumors: Pelicans changing their approach with Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson has yet to play a game for the New Orleans Pelicans this season. He has been nursing a foot injury that required surgery over the summer. As the season got underway, reports piled in detailing his various health issues. One of the most common claims was that the Pelicans forward weighed over 300 lbs this offseason.
NBA
NBA

Pelicans await results of Zion Williamson’s Wednesday foot scan

Thanksgiving Eve was likely circled on the calendars of many New Orleans basketball fans, with Nov. 24 being the date Zion Williamson was scheduled to get a round of scans on his right foot. After the 2021 All-Star forward underwent that process earlier Wednesday, the Pelicans are now awaiting the results to see what’s next in Williamson’s progression.
NBA
#Pelicans#Ap#Ochsner Health
ClutchPoints

