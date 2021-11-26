ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Payton re-evaluating all aspects of Saints’ stagnant offense

By BRETT MARTEL
Seattle Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (AP) — When Saints coach Sean Payton was asked about his team’s inability to convert any of the five 2-point tries attempted this season, his response spoke to a more overarching issue for New Orleans’ offense. “If you’re a pretty good offensive team, it’s probably not a...

92.9 THE LAKE

Saints Fan Goes Viral Begging Sean Payton For Better Wide Receivers

For two years now The Saints and Saints fans have been disconnected when it comes to the team's wide receiver room. This entire season the biggest glaring issues aside from injuries have been the Saints' atrocious wide receiver room. From the Michael Thomas injury to the failure to sign Odell Beckham Jr. it's been a whirlwind for Saints fans dealing with the wide receivers of the Saints. Just recently it was reported that the Saints tried out WR Cody Core WR Josh Malone, WR Jalen McCleskey, and QB Clayton Thorson. WHO? But really who are these wide receivers. One fan entertainer and comedian Jono Barnes captured Saints fans' emotions by begging coach Sean Payton for better wide receivers in a new viral video.
Trevor Siemian
Drew Brees
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL's taunting rule isn't working as it was advertised, says Saints coach Sean Payton

There probably aren’t many coaches less pleased with the state of NFL officiating right now than Sean Payton. Beyond the Super Bowl berth a botched pass interference call helped take from his team a few years ago, league referees’ public rebellion to his proposed rule change intended to clean up their mistakes, and the game-changing interception his defense lost to a bogus roughing the passer foul last Sunday, he’s got little positive things to say about the zebras taking up too much time on game broadcasts each week.
Sporting News

Saints' Sean Payton criticizes inconsistent NFL officiating, taunting: 'We have to improve. Everyone deserves better'

Sean Payton is a supporter of the NFL's new taunting rules, but he isn't happy with how the league has implemented them so far. Payton — who used to be a member of the NFL competition committee, which agreed upon the taunting emphasis for 2021 — opened up about the rule in an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show." Payton believes the rule is unpopular because of how NFL referees are calling it.
brproud.com

Listen: Sean Payton reviews Saints’ “gut-wrenching” loss to Tennessee Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton spoke with media during a conference call Monday about the team’s 23-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans Sunday. The Saints rushed for just 86 total yards and 1 touchdown in Alvin Kamara’s absence. Quarterback Trevor Siemian had another impressive outing,...
#Jets#Saints#Bills#American Football#Ap#Nfc South
neworleanssaints.com

Saints transcripts: Sean Payton local media conference call | Wednesday, Nov. 17

What are some of the things that are standing out to you from Philadelphia?. "First off, their offense is unique relative to the run design. It's been real productive the last three, four, five weeks, they've been running it as well as anyone. Your eye discipline and scheme determining how you want to defend the zone read and then the play action that comes off of it. They have done a good job with explosive plays. Obviously they have added some new weapons in the offseason. You are seeing DeVonta Smith, (Dallas) Goedert, (Jalen) Reagor, all the receivers run well. Defensively, the discipline within the framework of what they're doing, unique to anything in the last call it six, eight weeks, a completely different run design. Offensively against their defense, they play a multitude of fronts. They get in some heavy, when you are in nickel and still play a back end shell (coverage). They will give you a lot of quarters (coverage), they will give you a quarter half,they will play man to man. It is an active front, especially those guys down, we have seen (Derek) Barnett now, Fletcher Cox for years, (Javon) Hargrave is playing well, (Brandon) Sweat, so it is a unique style relative to what we are going to defend. Offensively, those guys do a great job of keeping the ball in front of them. They're really right at the top in allowing (few) explosive plays. You need to be patient. Those are some of the early impressions.
Yardbarker

Saints HC Sean Payton has notable criticism of NFL’s taunting emphasis

The NFL’s emphasis on enforcing taunting rules this year has been wildly unpopular, and even one of the people who helped implement the new policy believes it has gone too far. Sean Payton, who is a member of the NFL’s competition committee, discussed the taunting rule during a Thursday appearance...
Yardbarker

Saints HC Sean Payton: Taunting penalties 'being over-officiated'

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy recently became the latest prominent figure to speak out in favor of the NFL's controversial and widely disliked crackdown on instances of taunting during games less than two full weeks after Chicago linebacker Cassius Marsh found himself on the wrong end of one of the most disputed penalties, to date, of the 2021 season.
Sean Payton: QB Trevor Siemian has 'graded out well' despite Saints' consecutive losses

The Saints' season appeared to reach a fork in the road when Jameis Winston was lost for the rest of 2021. With Trevor Siemian now leading the way, that fork's two paths might end up joining back together to make one way forward. Siemian has played adequately, if not better than Winston, completing 57.7% of his passes for 706 yards and a perfect 5-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio in three games (two starts) so far this season. The Saints are 0-2 with Siemian as a starter, but it's not due to his performance.
neworleanssaints.com

Transcripts of press conferences from New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton, Trevor Siemian, Marcus Williams

"I'll be brief. First off, tip your hat to Philly. They played a great game. Obviously we didn't do the things necessary to win in our league – pretty much in every phase. Turnovers, those were significant. I thought we struggled defending their running game, obviously. And I thought our return game – we thought we would have an edge there – I thought that was just average. All of us got to do a better job. It's going to be a short week and we're going to have to quickly refocus."
NOLA.com

Sean Payton's Philadelphia beginning comes full circle with his return as Saints coach

The opening scene of Sean Payton’s NFL origin story is set in a Lamaze childbirth class in College Park, Maryland, in 1997. He was there with his then-wife Beth, who was nine months pregnant with the couple’s first child. They’d met six or seven years before and had bounced around the country as Payton’s coaching career took him from Indiana to California, from California to Ohio, from Ohio to Illinois, and finally to the University of Maryland. They were living out of a hotel, but they were two days away from closing on a new house, with the moving truck containing all of their belongings parked and ready to be unloaded.
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles drop a 40-burger on Sean Payton’s Saints, 40 to 29

The Philadelphia Eagles are 5-6 after beating the New Orleans Saints on Sunday! Final score: 40 to 29. The Birds have dominated lesser quarterbacks all season long and that trend continued against Trevor Siemian. The Saints couldn’t get much going against Jonathan Gannon’s defense, especially early on. New Orleans went on a little run late in the game that cut the lead to 11 points but it wasn’t enough.
ClutchPoints

Saints head coach Sean Payton only adds confusion to confounding Trevor Siemian, Taysom Hill situation

The New Orleans Saints lost to the Buffalo Bills in ugly fashion on Thanksgiving. Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian put together another lackluster performance, prompting some fans and reporters to wonder why Taysom Hill, seemingly healthy, wasn’t in as the team’s starter. Head coach Sean Payton addressed that question after the game but only added to the confusion.
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton’s 1 decision speaks volumes about Saints

The New Orleans Saints lost their third straight game in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Aside from the Saints normally-stout run defense allowing over 200 rushing yards, one of the most telling things from the game was something that occurred off the field by the man pacing the sidelines. With his team seizing some momentum back, Saints head coach Sean Payton had a chance to take the game by the horns. However, the aggressive Payton took a passive approach instead and it speaks volumes to how he feels about the current state of the team’s offense.
