ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Barkley says coaches asked players for input on offense

By TOM CANAVAN
Stamford Advocate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The firing of Jason Garrett as New York Giants offensive coordinator isn't going to drastically change the way the team plays when it has the ball. Star running back Barkley admitted Friday there might be a few new wrinkles on offense and players have...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
giants.com

Quotes: Coach Joe Judge, RB Saquon Barkley, S Julian Love

Opening Statement: Before we get started with Giants football, just two quick thoughts. We want to give our condolences as an organization to Sam Huff. Obviously, a great player for this organization, did a lot throughout the years. (Condolences) to him and his family. And then a local football coach, Drew Gibbs. For someone who lives in the local community, I know it has hit a lot of people that I know directly. The impact he's had on a lot of lives, this kind of ripple effect goes across high school football. Obviously, high school, college, NFL, we're all kind of connected in the same world, so our thoughts and prayers go out to him, his family and the team up there in Ramapo. That being said, we'll go ahead and jump into questions.
NFL
Mercury News

Wristbands and player input: How Joe Judge is shaping Giants’ new offense

Daniel Jones didn’t wear a wristband with a list of playcalls when Pat Shurmur or Jason Garrett were the Giants’ offensive coordinator, but Jones is wearing one now. “All of our quarterbacks will be wearing wristbands this week,” head coach Joe Judge said Friday. Judge is making several changes to...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Sterling Shepard
97.3 ESPN

Eagles get Good and Bad news ahead of this Sunday’s Giants game

On Friday's Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report, there is good and bad news heading into the division rivalry game with the New York Giants this Sunday that will impact both sides of the ball:. Let's start with the Good News which is arguably the most important player available for Sunday's Game:...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Eagles#American Football#Ap#Bucs#Acl
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: Top candidate to replace Matt Nagy revealed

The Chicago Bears may only be halfway through their 2021 season, but could already be thinking about replacing head coach Matt Nagy. In his fourth year as head coach, Nagy’s offense is still stuck in mediocrity and fans have grown tired of the same old press conferences filled with non-answers and little explanation for what we’re seeing on the field.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers vet Cam Heyward rips into Chase Claypool

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward has no time for nonsense, and he made that extremely clear when he ripped into wide receiver Chase Claypool’s suggestion following the team’s embarrassing 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 12. Via Mike Prisuta:. Cam Heyward responded today on...
NFL
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy