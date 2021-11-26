ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pelicans' Williamson cleared for full team work at practice

Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in full team activities, the club...

NBA

Pelicans await results of Zion Williamson’s Wednesday foot scan

Thanksgiving Eve was likely circled on the calendars of many New Orleans basketball fans, with Nov. 24 being the date Zion Williamson was scheduled to get a round of scans on his right foot. After the 2021 All-Star forward underwent that process earlier Wednesday, the Pelicans are now awaiting the results to see what’s next in Williamson’s progression.
NBA
FanSided

Zion Williamson is approaching a return; will anything change for the Pelicans?

Zion Williamson is nearing a return to the New Orleans Pelicans lineup. Through the first quarter of the NBA season, the New Orleans Pelicans have been one of the most disappointing teams in the league. They’re 5-16 and have one of the worst offenses and defenses in the league. There isn’t much sign of anything changing, unless, of course, Zion Williamson is able to drastically turn things around.
NBA
NBA
