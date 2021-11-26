ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Alex DeBrincat scores in OT, Blackhawks beat Blues 3-2

By MATT CARLSON - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored 1:27 into overtime and the Chicago...

Daily Herald

Blackhawks' beat Kraken 4-2 for fourth straight win

SEATTLE -- Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and an assist and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 Wednesday night for their fourth straight win. Seth Jones also scored to extend his points streak to seven games and Jake McCabe added an empty-netter for the Blackhawks to seal the win. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 31 shots, including 16 in the second period.
NHL
NHL

RECAP: Blackhawks Complete Comeback Over Blues in OT, 3-2

Brandon Hagel ties game with just over 5 minutes to play, Alex DeBrincat finds winner in comeback victory. The Blackhawks completed the comeback on Friday afternoon to pull a 3-2 win over the Blues after trailing 2-0 at the first intermission. Alex DeBrincat scored the game-winner in overtime to complete...
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

Report: What Marchand Said To Panarin Revealed.

Lots of things happened in the hockey world yesterday, but the hot topic continues to be the Brad Marchand and Artemi Panarin incident. Marchand said something to Panarin between the benches which resulted in Panarin taking his glove off and throwing it at Marchand. After the game Marchand said he...
NHL
NBC Sports Chicago

Adam Gaudette claimed off waivers from Blackhawks

The Ottawa Senators have claimed forward Adam Gaudette off waivers from the Blackhawks. The news was made official on Saturday. Gaudette, 25, had two points (one goal, one assist) and averaged 10:31 of ice time in eight games for Chicago this season. He had been a healthy scratch for six straight contests and struggled to find a consistent role with the team despite feeling the best he's ever felt in his career.
NHL
Patrick Kane
Jordan Binnington
Alex Debrincat
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: DeBrusk, Reilly, Blidh & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, reports came out last week that the New York Rangers are looking to add a middle-six forward to their lineup, and some are suggesting that Jake DeBrusk could be a potential match. Meanwhile, defenceman Mike Reilly has found himself watching some games from the press box as of late, and head coach Bruce Cassidy explained why. Last but not least, some are suggesting that while Trent Frederic remains out with injury, Anton Blidh may be stealing his spot on the fourth line.
NHL
WTOP

Faulk scores 100th goal, Blues beat Golden Knights 5-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his 100th career goal to cap a quick three-goal outburst by St. Louis in the first period, and the Blues beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Monday night. Ryan O’Reilly, Tyler Bozak, Brandon Saad and Niko Mikkola also scored for the Blues,...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews — mired in a 20-game goal-scoring drought — took a rare day off from practice. Is the Chicago Blackhawks center’s workload affecting his offense?

Jonathan Toews did an unusual thing Saturday: He took a break. The Chicago Blackhawks center took a maintenance day while teammates practiced at Fifth Third Arena, his first such day this month after taking three in October. “He’s been around, he knows his body,” interim coach Derek King said. “I just had a conversation with him, and I know he tires. “I just said, if you need a maintenance day ...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
Seattle Times

Jets score 3 in 2nd period, beat Oilers 5-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mark Scheifele scored in the second period, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Western Conference-leading Edmonton Oilers 5-2 Tuesday night. Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor also scored for the Jets, and Josh Morrissey had two assists. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 32 shots...
NHL
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
Frankfort Times

Hintz scores 2 short-handed goals, Stars beat Blues 4-1

DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz scored two almost identical short-handed goals, the first for Dallas this season, and the Stars defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday night. Hintz became the first Dallas player with two short-handed goals in a game. Jamie Benn had a power-play goal and an empty-netter for the Stars.
NHL
the-rink.com

Blackhawks get beat down, lose to Oilers 5–2

The Chicago Blackhawks came into Saturday night’s action against the red-hot Edmonton Oilers with a four-game win streak on the line. In Derek King’s first games behind the bench, the Hawks have looked rejuvenated, playing with good pace and doing their best to get the puck on net as much as possible. Kevin Lankinen got the call in net, along with Mike Hardman and Brandon Hagel checking back into the lineup as well.
NHL
Toledo Blade

Alex Nedeljkovic makes 35 saves as Wings beat Blues

DETROIT — Alex Nedeljkovic made 35 saves to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-2 home win over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. Lucas Raymond, Dylan Larkin, Adam Erne and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings (9-9-3), who snapped a four-game losing streak. Pavel Buchnevich and David...
NHL
bleachernation.com

The Blackhawks Have A Goal-Scoring Problem

It’s no secret that Jonathan Toews’ goal-drought to begin the season weighs heavily on him. He’s used to being able to be penciled in for at least 20 every year of his career. But after missing all of last season, it was expected that Toews would have to ease back into playing a full-fledged NHL schedule at the high level of competitive standards that he holds himself to. Through 19 games, Toews has eight assists and no goals while winning 57.1 percent of his faceoffs this season. By his usual 82-game average goal-scoring pace of 29.9 goals per season, Toews would have already scored seven goals this season in an average year.
NHL
Second City Hockey

Five Against the World: Blackhawks 3, Blues 2

The Chicago Blackhawks are now 6-2 under interim coach Derek King following a 3-2 overtime win over the St. Louis Blues on Friday afternoon at the United Center. The first goal went to the Blues in the game’s opening minute, as Pavel Buchnevich finished off an odd-man rush just 59 seconds into the game. A few minutes later, Jonathan Toews thought he had his first goal of the season, but it was overturned following review.
NHL

