Syracuse, NY

Syracuse blown out by Auburn 89-68 in ‘Battle 4 Atlantis’ finale

By Erik Columbia
 3 days ago

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse’s final game in the ‘Battle 4 Atlantis’ vs. Auburn played out like the start of the season has for the Orange.

A roller coaster.

SU came out shooting the ball well. Buddy Boeheim continued to display a smooth shooting stroke, Cole Swider continued to show his comfortability earned down the Bahamas and Jesse Edwards continued to improve into one of the program’s best scoring options at center in some time.

Though all of that led to a 10-point deficit at halftime. Auburn drained seven straight shots and used an 11-0 run to close the half leading 43-33. Led by true freshman, Jabari Smith and his 10 points, the Tigers seemed poised to pounce on the Orange and send them home with two losses in three ‘Battle 4 Atlantis’ games.

Using a 12-3 run, capped by back-to-back alley-oops, Auburn increased their lead to 55-36 to start the second half.

It took Buddy nearly eight minutes to score his first bucket of the second half when he was fouled on a layup for an old-fashioned three-point play. But Wendell Green’s deep three pushed SU’s deficit back to 15. Every time the Orange seemed to rise on the track, another dip on the coaster came.

Auburn kept their distance the rest of the way, winning 89-68 and dropping to Syracuse to 3-3 on the season.

After Syracuse had all five scorers in double figures vs. Arizona State, only Buddy Boeheim, Swider and Edwards were able to get over that marker. All three scoring 17 points against the Tigers.

Jimmy Boeheim managed only 3 points on Friday. The Cornell-transfer had a tough matchup against Smith who scored a game-high 22 points. K.D. Johnson added 15 in the victory.

Syracuse has the next three days off before returning to the dome to host Indiana as part of the ACC/Big Ten. SU is 3-5 in the ACC/Big Ten challenge since joining the ACC.

