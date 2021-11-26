ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Christmas tree lot says supply chain issues haven't impacted tree supply

WCNC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re a real Christmas tree person,...

www.wcnc.com

CBS Baltimore

One Family Business Expects A Surge In Customers After Christmas Tree Shortage

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WJZ) — The Davidson Christmas Tree Farm planted its first tree in 1967.  They’ve been keeping family traditions alive ever since. “Hi, how are you doing,” said Nick Davidson, Davidson Christmas Tree Farm. It’s an important time of year for Nick Davidson. “Do you know what kind of tree you’re looking for,” said Davidson. He’s in the Christmas tree business. Over the next two weeks, the Davidson Christmas Tree Farm is the place to be. “This is what makes all the work all summer long worth it,” said Davidson. And with a Christmas tree shortage looming, his customers aren’t wasting any time. “Everyone is coming...
AGRICULTURE
nbc25news.com

Christmas trees could be in short supply this season

CLIO, Mich. - The pandemic has caused a lot of goods to be in short supply and holiday essentials are no different. According to a local tree farmer, the shortage on Christmas trees has nothing to do with not enough supplies. Popular chains through the holidays typically sell hundreds of...
CLIO, MI
wpde.com

Local tree lot faces impacts amid Christmas tree shortage

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Most families have a preference when it comes to a Christmas tree, but if you are going to go with the real thing—needles and all—you’ll want to get it soon. “It stems all the way back to gas, supply, shortages on labor," says Robert Zdeneke, who...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Times

Give thanks, supply chain issues haven’t struck Thanksgiving food staples

By now many households are knee-deep in holiday menu planning — or, perhaps your best work is done in the eleventh hour. Whatever the method, one thought that’s crossing minds here in the aftermath of the pandemic is whether your traditional staples will be available this Thanksgiving as supply chain issues hit everything from car parts to plastic silverware.
RETAIL
wpsdlocal6.com

Local Christmas tree farmers say shop early, warn of short supply

Get your Christmas tree early if you want to avoid tree troubles. That's advice from local and national retailers this season. Local 6 discovered there are a number of issues contributing to a shortage of both live and artificial trees, including supply chain issues, the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and even bad financial deals dating back to hard times in 2008.
PADUCAH, KY
fox13news.com

With supply down, Christmas tree prices are up this year

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Larisa Nettles and her son spent Monday morning searching for that perfect Christmas tree. "Things are very hard. Things are sad. So it’s important to add that cheer and fun times and family into it," she said. They’ll be decorating it on Thanksgiving. "I just didn’t want...
RIVERVIEW, FL
heraldstandard.com

Supply of live Christmas trees varies in region

For the first time in more than 40 years, the Waynesburg Lions Club will not be selling Christmas trees. Thomas Dorazio, who has run the club’s Christmas tree fundraiser for the past 26 years, said Musser Forests in Indiana, Pa., did not have trees for the organization this year. “We’ve...
WAYNESBURG, PA
WCNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 'Tis the season! The day after Thanksgiving is not only a busy time for shopping but a busy time for many to start decorating. If you’re a real Christmas tree person, now is the time to find that perfect tree. With supply chain issues affecting almost everything, WCNC Charlotte went to see if it's impacting real Christmas tree lots in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC

