Stephen Sondheim, Award-Winning Musical Maestro, Dies at 91

Originally premiering in 1992 with music by Alan Menken, and marking Kenny Ortega’s directorial debut, Newsies tells the story of the historical 1899 Newsboy strike. In this version, the strike is led by Jack Kelly (Christian Bale in the original film, and Jeremy Jordan in the original Broadway cast), the charismatic union organizer who dreams of leaving the city of New York to move out west to Santa Fe, New Mexico. With the help of the brainy, if slightly awkward David Jacobs (David Moscow in the original film, and Ben Fankhauser in the original Broadway cast, the newsboys of New York strike against the publishing tycoons, Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst, after they raised the price of newspapers for the newsies, as at the time the newsies had to buy them from the distributors to resell on the streets.
Comments / 0