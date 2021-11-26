ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Sondheim, Award-Winning Musical Maestro, Dies at 91

By CL Staff
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Sondheim, the award-winning American lyricist and composer, has died at the age of 91. The composer was known for his contributions to such iconic musicals as West Side Story, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, and Into The Woods, among others. He was widely considered one of the...

collider.com

The Associated Press

Barbra Streisand, Lea Salonga, more mourn Stephen Sondheim

Tributes quickly flooded social media following the death of Stephen Sondheim as performers and writers alike saluted a giant of the theater:. “Rest In Peace, Stephen Sondheim, and thank you for your vast contributions to musical theater. We shall be singing your songs forever. Oh, my heart hurts…” — Lea Salonga, via Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
WEKU

10 Stephen Sondheim songs we'll never stop listening to

On the day of Stephen Sondheim's death, creating a list of his songs you will never stop playing is to invite an argument — and I do. Sondheim died at 91, and I encourage you to read every obit, every snippet of historical context. I can offer only the fact that, almost always, on some level, there is Sondheim music in my head; it takes almost nothing to nudge it from sleep and get it tripping across my lips as I do the dishes or drive my car.
MUSIC
Vulture

Saturday Night’s Performance of Company Became a Tribute to Stephen Sondheim

“We got the news alert on the train at 96th Street,” Daniel Hrdlicka was telling me tonight as we stood in the aisle of the Jacobs Theatre with his husband, Tyson Jurgens, “and had booked the tickets by 116th.” The tickets were for Company, the Stephen Sondheim–George Furth musical that is now in previews for a December 9 opening, and the news alert had been the startling fact of Sondheim’s death earlier today. “We usually don’t sit down here” — he gestured to his very good seat, on the aisle a few rows back from the stage, “because our theater budget is limited. But … “ He paused, and his point was clear, even before he continued: “We wanted to pay tribute in this very small way.”
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

Geoffrey Johnson Dies: Tony Award-Winning Casting Director For ‘Cats’ And ‘Les Miserables’ Was 91

Geoffrey Johnson, whose Johnson-Liff Casting was behind the roles for Cats, Les Miserables, and Phantom of the Opera, Broadway’s three longest-running shows, died Friday, Nov. 26. He was 91 and passed from respiratory failure at Henry J. Carter Hospital in New York. Johnson’s log career saw him appear on Broadway as an actor. He also worked with David Merrick as a stage manager and casting director and served as Noël Coward’s US representative. Born in New York City on June 23, 1930, and raised in Larchmont NY, he received a BA from the University of Pennsylvania and an MFA from the Yale School of Drama. From there, he worked...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Christine Baranski Hails Stephen Sondheim as a Giant of Musical Theater: ‘We All Feel Like Orphans’

For Christine Baranski and a generation of musical theater stars, Stephen Sondheim, the legendary Broadway composer who died on Friday at 91, was nothing less than a father figure, a musical giant and an inspiration. “Even though he was 91 we are blindsided by the loss. We all feel like orphans,”  Baranski told Variety as she paid tribute to the creative force behind such landmark theater productions as “West Side Story,” “Company,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Follies,” “A Little Night Music,” “Sunday in the Park With George,” “Merrily We Roll Along,” “Into the Woods” and “Assassins.” Baranski got to know Sondheim well during the...
MUSIC
CBS New York

Broadway Community, Fans Gather In Times Square To Pay Tribute To Stephen Sondheim

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway continues to remember legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who died Friday at the age of 91. On Sunday afternoon, in the heart of Times Square, the theater community paid tribute in song, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported. Performers from just about every Broadway show lifted their voices to remember Sondheim. Actors, theater workers and fans sang “Sunday” from Sondheim’s “Sunday in the Park with George.” It was clear his death still heavy on the hearts of the theater community. Many wiped away tears while Sondheim’s lyrics lingered. Erin Davie, who stars in “Diana: The Musical,” was in the 2017...
PERFORMING ARTS
Collider

‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’: Here Are All the Broadway Cameos You Might Have Missed

The impact of the story and work of Jonathan Larson on the Broadway community is colossal. Since the opening of Rent in 1996, countless actors, writers, and musicians found their way to musical theater due to either seeing the show in New York, on tour, or just listening to the original Broadway cast recording, and those already firmly entrenched in the theater saw the art form they loved evolve before their eyes. Larson's pop-rock-infused scores changed the soundscape of the musical, to the point where hearing something other than pop-rock on a stage feels like a breath of fresh air. Also, the racial, gender, and sexuality diversity the show presented gave life to so many people on stage that had previously not been given the opportunity to thrive in the traditional musical theater milieu.
MOVIES
TheConversationAU

Here's to the ladies who lunch: one of Sondheim's greatest achievements was writing complex women

The most eclectic of music theatre composers was not only a gifted wordsmith and lyricist, but also had a truly original compositional voice. Stephen Sondheim, who died at home on the weekend at 91, had a singular ability to craft narrative in short, poignant moments, with constantly evolving, twisting and turning motifs in melodies and harmonies that signify, place, time, feeling, emotion and sensory experience. He built a score by taking an idea – either lyrical or musical – turning it upside down and spinning it around to reveal a different view. It is clear Sondheim enjoyed the play...
ENTERTAINMENT
Chicago Tribune

Stephen Sondheim devoured cinema. Here’s how his movie love fed his own work, on stage and screen

Stephen Sondheim fans all have their own benchmarks of discovery. First time I fell in love with an original Broadway cast album: age 14, maybe 15, ”A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” checked out from the Racine Public Library, downtown branch in Wisconsin. First time I ever really listened to an emotionally complicated song lyric: “Sorry/Grateful,” from “Company,” an alarmingly ...
CHICAGO, IL
Collider

First 'West Side Story' Social Reactions Call It a Triumph, Praise the Visuals and Cinematography

Never doubt Señor Spielbergo's union American equivalent. It only took until he was 74, but Steven Spielberg has finally made the musical he's wanted to make for decades. Spielberg's remake of West Side Story is just a couple of short weeks away from dancing its way to theaters, which means it has finally screened for critics, giving us the first reactions to the anticipated musical.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘West Side Story’ First Reactions: ‘Top-Tier Spielberg,’ Rachel Zegler’s Star Shines Bright

Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the beloved musical “West Side Story” finally began to screen for awards voters over the weekend ahead of its Christmas Day release. First reactions are pouring out as the film’s official premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles gets underway. Early reactions are offering praise for Spielberg’s direction and high marks for Rachel Zegler as Maria in her film debut. The musical premiered mere days after the death of Stephen Sondheim (who wrote the lyrics for the original production, with a book by Arthur Laurents and score by Leonard Bernstein) at the age of 91....
MOVIES
CBS New York

‘West Side Story’ Movie Hits Red Carpet In New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City rolled out the red carpet Monday for the premiere of the “West Side Story” movie. The film was directed by Steven Spielberg and stars newcomer Rachel Zegler, from Hackensack, New Jersey. Spielberg was among those a Monday night’s premiere. Also attending was Rita Moreno, who had a featured role and starred in the 1961 film version. Zegler spoke about how the film has been updated. PHOTOS: ‘West Side Story’ Film Premiere In New York City “The reality of 1957 Manhattan was not a good one for people who came from low income communities. So the conversation about gentrification has been opened up vastly. That’s such an important part of our film,” she said. The cast also paid tribute to the lyricist for the original stage production and film, the late Stephen Sondheim. He died Friday at the age of 91. “It is very sad that he can’t be here tonight, but the good news is that his work will long, long, long last and will be an inspiration for so many. It certainly is for me,” said actor Brian d’Arcy James. The movie also stars Ariana DeBose as Anita. “West Side Story” opens December 10 in theaters nationwide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Steven Spielberg and ‘West Side Story’ Cast Remember Stephen Sondheim’s Legacy at New York Premiere

Three days after the death of Stephen Sondheim and 60 years after its first film debut, “West Side Story,” Stephen Spielberg’s expansive remake of the classic movie musical, premiered in New York City. A momentous occasion for the revival of a beatified American film, the premiere, attended by Spielberg, executive producer Rita Moreno, and the movie’s cast — including Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose and Mike Faist — took place in the shadow of Sondheim’s profound loss. “This can’t be the night we’ve long anticipated, because of the absence of Stephen Sondheim,” Spielberg said to the audience before the screening....
MOVIES
Variety

‘West Side Story’ First Reactions Praise the Classic Musical’s Reimagining as ‘Spectacular’ and ‘Top-Tier Spielberg’

The first reactions to 20th Century Studios’ “West Side Story” are beginning to pour in following the film’s premiere in New York City on Monday evening. Those who attended the screening took to social media, voicing praise for director Steven Spielberg’s reimagining of the classic musical. In this new version, Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort portray Maria and Tony, whose ill-fated romance flags the fires of the bitter rivalry between local street gangs the Sharks and the Jets. The cast also includes Ariana DeBose as Anita, David Alvarez as Bernardo and Mike Faist as Riff. Rita Moreno, who won an Oscar...
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Independent

NBC hopes the sun will come out as it mounts 'Annie Live!'

There's a famous saying in showbiz: “Never work with children or animals.” NBC is wisely ignoring that as it mounts a live version of the hit Broadway musical “Annie ”The tale of the spunky young orphan with her dog Sandy set during the Depression will be NBC’s first live musical since its triumphant “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” in 2018. “Annie Live!” airs Thursday.“It is a musical about hope and optimism, and it couldn’t come at a better time,” said Neil Meron, who has served as executive producer on all of NBC’s live musicals.Twelve-year-old newcomer Celina Smith has...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

How Disney's 'Newsies' Went from Box Office Flop to Broadway Blockbuster

Originally premiering in 1992 with music by Alan Menken, and marking Kenny Ortega’s directorial debut, Newsies tells the story of the historical 1899 Newsboy strike. In this version, the strike is led by Jack Kelly (Christian Bale in the original film, and Jeremy Jordan in the original Broadway cast), the charismatic union organizer who dreams of leaving the city of New York to move out west to Santa Fe, New Mexico. With the help of the brainy, if slightly awkward David Jacobs (David Moscow in the original film, and Ben Fankhauser in the original Broadway cast, the newsboys of New York strike against the publishing tycoons, Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst, after they raised the price of newspapers for the newsies, as at the time the newsies had to buy them from the distributors to resell on the streets.
MOVIES
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC

