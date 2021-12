The City of Carroll is preparing for extensive $3 to $4 million road reconstruction on Adams Street. They recently held a workshop to discuss the possibility of utilizing special assessments. Assessments are used to help cover a portion of the costs associated with the full replacement of the roadway as well as any repairs or replacements that may need to be done on sewer mains and utility lines. Christine Stone with Ahlers and Cooney explains what a special assessment is and how it impacts the residents on the construction route.

CARROLL, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO