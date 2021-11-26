ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
45 students test positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru

knoxvilletimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27 (ANI): Atleast 45 students and one staff member of a school and a college in Bengaluru were tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, said...

www.knoxvilletimes.com

atlanticcitynews.net

Thorough airport screening, strong vigilance of those coming from countries affected by new Covid variant, says K'taka Health Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 28 (ANI): Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Sunday said that the state government has started thorough airport screening and strong vigilance of those travelling from South Africa, Hong Kong, Botswana and other European countries, which have witnessed the new COVID variant. "We have started...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thedallasnews.net

Haryana prepared to deal with Omicron variant of COVID-19, says CM Khattar

Chandigarh [India], November 28 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the state government is taking all the precautions and is prepared to deal with Omicron variant of COVID-19. Addressing a press conference here, Khattar said, "We are taking all precautions and are prepared to deal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Telangana govt sets up cabinet sub-panel to tackle Omicron

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 30 (ANI): The Telangana government on Monday set up a cabinet sub-committee to tackle the situation that may arise due to Omicron, the new variant of Coronavirus found in some countries. The four-member committee, headed by State Health Minister T Harish Rao, will recommend to the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
baltimorenews.net

7-day quarantine must for all international passengers: Bengaluru Rural District Health Officer

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 30 (ANI): After two South Africa-returnees tested positive for COVID-19 and amid increasing concern over the new variant 'Omicron', the Bengaluru airport has made seven days quarantine compulsory for all international passengers. Addressing the media after inspecting Kannur International Airport Ltd (KIAL) airport yesterday, the Bengaluru...
WORLD
US News and World Report

India Advises States to Step up COVID Testing; Mumbai Delays School Reopening

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's health ministry said on Tuesday states should ramp up COVID-19 testing as the world battles the new coronavirus variant Omicron, while some cities delayed the reopening of schools as a precautionary measure. The ministry also said the Omicron variant "doesn't escape RT-PCR and RAT (testing)", appeasing...
EDUCATION
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
Country
India
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Mumbai
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
eturbonews.com

Prime Minister of France quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19

Jean Castex, who is fully vaccinated, will be quarantined for 10 days but will continue working. Prime Minister of France, Jean Castex, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday night, his office confirmed. Castex, who is fully vaccinated, will be quarantined for 10 days but continue to work, his office said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
knoxvilletimes.com

Number of COVID-19 cases in Brazil rises by 12,392 to over 22.06 Million

Brasilia [Brazil], November 27 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 12,392 to 22,067,630 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday. According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 315 to 613,957 people within the same...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Kerala: Travellers from 'Omicron' risk countries will have to undergo 14 days quarantine, says health minister

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 29 (ANI): Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Monday said the travellers from the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' risk countries will have to undergo for fourteen days quarantine. Speaking to the mediapersons, the health minister said the Centre has issued the guideline and said certain countries...
PUBLIC HEALTH
knoxvilletimes.com

Shimla tops in NITI Aayog progress index for meeting sustainable development goals

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Shimla has topped the NITI Aayog's Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) index that ranks 56 urban areas on progress towards meeting SDG indicators related to ending poverty, zero hunger, good health and well being, quality education, gender equality among others. In 2015, the UN General...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Goa CM Pramod Sawant to hold a meeting regarding new COVID-19 variant today

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 30 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will hold a meeting on Tuesday regarding the development of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron. The Chief Minister informed that the airport and railway authorities have been alerted in this regard. Speaking to reporters, Sawant said, "The state is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

India's Reliance denies report of bid for UK telco BT Group

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS)said on Monday it does not intend to bid for British telecom company BT Group Plc (BT.L)after a media report that the Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate was considering an offer. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance might make an unsolicited offer to buy into BT Group...
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

47.4 lakh of 14.2 kg LPG cylinders consumed daily: Ministry

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): The government on Monday informed that 47.4 lakh of 14.2 kg and 2.9 lakh of 19 kg LPG cylinders were consumed per day respectively during April to September this year. The Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli in a written...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Charleston Press

55-year-old man attended “Corona party” to contract the virus and build natural immunity to get Covid-19 pass, gets infected and dies

Despite the fact that governments around the world are doing everything in their power to vaccinate as many people as possible against Covid-19 free of charge, there are millions of vaccine hesitant people who decide not to get the vaccine for many different reasons. Many countries are now allowing only...
PUBLIC HEALTH

