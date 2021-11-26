ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHO pressed to explain 'skipping Nu & Xi Covid strains

Cover picture for the articleThe World Health Organization (WHO) decision to name the new coronavirus variant of concern ?Omicron? has raised some eyebrows, as under its Greek alphabet naming scheme the next ones up should have been ?Nu? and then ?Xi?. Omicron, designated as such on Friday, is supposed to be the common...

Daily Mail

Was new variant named Omicron to avoid angering Beijing? WHO chose to skip TWO letters of Greek alphabet to avoid 'Xi' which has written similarity to Chinese president Xi Jinping

The relationship between China and the World Health Organisation has come under renewed scrutiny after the UN body appeared to skip over the Greek letter 'Xi' and call the new Covid variant 'Omicron' instead. Last night the WHO sparked criticism from China hawks after it named the mutation 'Omicron' instead...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

In slap at China, US praises SAfrica's detection of new Covid strain

The United States praised South Africa Saturday for quickly identifying the new Covid strain called Omicron and sharing this information with the world -- a barely veiled slap at China's handling of the original outbreak of the novel coronavirus. "Secretary Blinken specifically praised South Africa’s scientists for the quick identification of the Omicron variant and South Africa’s government for its transparency in sharing this information, which should serve as a model for the world," the statement said.
WORLD
New York Post

WHO skips two letters in Greek alphabet in naming Omicron COVID variant

The emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has international health experts worried, financial markets roiled and the Internet confused over how the new name was chosen. The World Health Organization appeared to skip two letters in the Greek alphabet when it announced Friday the name for the latest coronavirus variant, which was first identified in South Africa.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Biden says Omicron 'not a cause for panic' as G7 urges action

G7 health ministers on Monday called for "urgent action" to combat the newly identified Omicron Covid-19 variant spreading across the world as US President Joe Biden said the strain is "not a cause for panic". Australia and Japan led the growing list of countries imposing fresh travel restrictions or slamming shut their borders as the new strain identified last week spreads rapidly to Europe, Asia and North America. However Biden told Americans he did not foresee new lockdowns or extending travel restrictions for now because of Omicron. While no deaths have yet been reported from Omicron, and it remains unclear how infectious and how resistant the strain may prove to vaccines, its emergence underscores how besieged the world remains by Covid-19, nearly two years after the first cases were recorded.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
charlottenews.net

Not Nu: WHO officially names new Covid variant of concern Omicron

The World Health Organization (WHO) has named the new Covid-19 variant first detected in southern Africa ?Omicron?, the UN health agency said after a meeting on Friday. The global health agency met on Friday to name the B.1.1.529 strain and decided to classify it as a "variant of concern," rather than the less serious designation "variant of interest."
PUBLIC HEALTH
newyorkcitynews.net

WHO could take weeks to understand new Covid strain

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that it could take ?a few weeks? to understand the risk posed by the transmissibility of the newly mutated strain of the Covid variant that's been detected in South Africa. Speaking on Friday, WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier laid out the organization's approach, as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

What does Greek word omicron mean? How the Covid variant names are chosen

The WHO has named the latest variant of the Covid-19 virus “omicron”, saying it has become a variant of concern since it was first identified in South Africa on 9 November and that it poses a “very high” global risk with potentially severe consequences. While the global health agency and other experts continue to study just how dangerous and transmissible the variant is, it has already drawn international attention because of the “unprecedented” number of mutations it exhibits compared to other Covid variants — as well as confusion over where it gets its name from.Why is the variant...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

China concerned about impact of omicron Covid variant on Winter Olympics

China says the omicron variant of the coronavirus is a concern for organizers of the Beijing Winter Olympics but it remains confident the games will be held as scheduled in February.The new variant is the latest challenge facing the games, which have taken criticism over the lack of natural snow in the Chinese capital, the country’s human rights record, and tennis star Peng Shuai’s recent accusations of sexual assault against a former top leader of the ruling Communist Party.At a daily briefing on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said omicron would “certainly bring some challenges in terms of prevention...
TENNIS
Telegraph

Live Coronavirus latest news: Belgium detects first case of 'nu' Covid strain

Reinfection 'less likely to result in hospitalisation'. A case of the 'nu' Covid variant, first identified in southern Africa, has been identified in Belgium, with laboratories in the country increasing their vigilance to catch the potentially more transmissible strain. A patient returning from Egypt, via Turkey, contracted the variant of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
knoxvilletimes.com

South African Health Minister calls travel bans by countries over new COVID variant 'Omicron' as unjustified

Cape Town [South Africa], November 27 (ANI): South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla on Friday termed the countries' decision of imposing restrictions on travellers from the country amid concerns over the detection of 'Omicron' COVID-19 variant as 'unjustified' and said there is no proof that the new COVID variant is more dangerous or resistant to vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
knoxvilletimes.com

Telangana govt sets up cabinet sub-panel to tackle Omicron

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 30 (ANI): The Telangana government on Monday set up a cabinet sub-committee to tackle the situation that may arise due to Omicron, the new variant of Coronavirus found in some countries. The four-member committee, headed by State Health Minister T Harish Rao, will recommend to the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

