LIVERMORE (KPIX) – Supply chain issues are already putting a crunch on finding the perfect holiday presents and now they could also mean a Christmas tree shortage at tree lots across the Bay Area. Despite an empty lot on the days leading up to Thanksgiving, Johnny Moore says they’ll be ready. He’s run Moore Christmas Trees in the East Bay for more than 40 years. “There’s most definitely a tree shortage. This is definitely the worst I’ve seen,” he says. The majority of the Christmas trees at Bay Area tree lots come from Oregon and Washington – states that both experienced record high...

LIVERMORE, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO