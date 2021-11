Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. The Calgary Flames posted a shutout tonight, defeating the fearsome Boston Bruins at TD Garden by a 4–0 score. Flames goaltender @Dan Vladar recorded his second shutout in as many games — and the second shutout of his career — between the pipes on Sunday. He stopped all 27 Bruins shots he faced to elevate his own personal record this season to 4–0–1 with a .945 save percentage.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO