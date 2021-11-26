ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Zion Williamson cleared to participate in full team activites

By Archive
NBA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate...

www.nba.com

ClutchPoints

BREAKING: Pelicans star Zion Williamson clears major hurdle amid imminent return from injury

The New Orleans Pelicans got a major boost on Friday after it was revealed that Zion Williamson has cleared a major hurdle in his road to recovery. The Pelicans released an official statement via NBA.com stating that Williamson has now been cleared to participate in full team activities as he closes in on his highly-anticipated return to action. It was also reported that Zion participated in 4-on-4 full-court practice on Friday as he continues to build up his fitness.
NBA
Yardbarker

Pelicans have gone to great lengths to get Zion Williamson healthy?

The New Orleans Pelicans need Zion Williamson to be healthy and in shape, and they are apparently moving mountains to try to make it happen. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Andrew Lopez report Friday that the Pelicans have gone to great lengths to get Williamson healthy, devoting significant time, resources and energy. Namely, they have changed staff members and even changed some of their culinary practices in an effort to support Williamson. The report adds that the Pelicans have spoken to him about protecting his body from extra hits and that executive David Griffin has stood up privately for Williamson by sending video clips to the league to illustrate how the star forward has been getting hacked. Griffin was even fined by the NBA last year for publicly criticizing the way that Williamson is officiated.
NBA
Yardbarker

What does the future hold for Zion Williamson and the Pelicans?

The New Orleans Pelicans have struggled to put their young star, Zion Williamson, in a prime position to win games. Though they drafted him only two years ago, there remains reason to have doubts about the organization. This is all based on their efforts to build around him thus far.
NBA
NBC Sports

Zion Williamson cleared for contact, will ramp up workouts, still no timeline for return

Zion Williamson is getting closer to a return to the court. Someday. The Pelicans announced that Williamson — who has been out all of training camp and the start of the season following foot surgery — “has been cleared to participate in contact drills, beginning with 1-on-1 workouts and progressively working towards full team workouts.”
NBA
WDSU

Zion Williamson likely out until December

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in contact drills, beginning with 1-on-1 workouts and progressively working towards full team workouts. Williamson, who underwent imaging on his fractured right foot on Thursday (Nov. 11), was medically cleared by Dr....
NBA
NOLA.com

Scott Kushner: Update on Zion Williamson's health revives flicker of hope for Pelicans

Zion Williamson is making progress. Yes, it’s slow. And the changes are frustratingly incremental. But at least it is something. Considering the way the opening month of the New Orleans Pelicans’ season has unfolded, anything better than a setback should at least be met with a sigh of relief. Perhaps even a twinge of excitement about the future.
NBA
The Spun

Pelicans Announce Major Update On Zion Williamson

On Tuesday afternoon, New Orleans Pelicans fans finally received a positive update on former No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson. Fans haven’t seen Williamson on the floor in quite some time. Despite some concerning offseason reports, it sounds like he’ll be back on the court in the very near future.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Zion Williamson’s health forces Pelicans to do a kitchen makeover

The New Orleans Pelicans are forced to do a kitchen makeover based on Zion Williamson’s occurring health status. The number one overall draft pick has yet to experience some action this season, as he deals with a challenging rehab on his foot surgery. Fans and personalities around the NBA have criticized Williamson’s weight, questioning whether […] The post Zion Williamson’s health forces Pelicans to do a kitchen makeover appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
myarklamiss.com

Pelicans report Zion cleared for contact

According to the report received on Tuesday afternoon, Williamson’s workouts will begin with one-on-one drills and progressively lead towards full-team workouts. Williamson has missed what has been a woeful start to the season after undergoing offseason surgery to repair a fractured right foot. The 21-year-old was medically cleared Dr. Richard Ferkel of Southern California Orthopedic Institute and Dr. Scott Montgomery of Ochsner Health after having undergone imaging on the injury last Thursday.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pelicans changed their culinary practices for Zion Williamson

The Pelicans have poured resources, time and energy to protect Williamson’s health. They have changed members of the staff and even changed some of their culinary practices in an attempt to support him. They have talked with him about protecting his body from extra hits. Griffin has stood up for him privately, sending video clips to the league to illustrate how Williamson was getting beat up. When that didn’t work, Griffin ripped NBA referees publicly for not protecting Williamson and was fined $50,000.
NBA
CBS Sports

Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star cleared for contact drills, one-on-one work

Zion Williamson has been cleared for contact drills and one-on-one workouts, the New Orleans Pelicans announced Tuesday. He underwent further imaging last week in order to receive medical clearance, and the next step will come when he receives more imaging on Nov. 24 to determine if he can be cleared for team workouts. That would be the final major obstacle he would need to clear before returning to the floor.
NBA
FanSided

New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson can’t save disastrous season

The New Orleans Pelicans are an absolute enigma. They are currently 2-14 on the season, and there seems to be no end in sight for their misery. It’s extremely weird to see a team with this much talent performing this poorly. Looking up and down the roster, they have enough talent to be a decent NBA team, in theory.
NBA
NOLA.com

Pelicans' Zion Williamson takes another baby step in recovery from foot fracture

One of the NBA’s most explosive athletes has taken a baby step toward returning to the court. Tuesday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that star forward Zion Williamson has received clearance to begin doing contact drills. Williamson will undergo another round of medical tests Nov. 24, which will determine when...
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 reasons why Chet Holmgren is the best NBA prospect since Zion Williamson

Gonzaga Center Chet Holmgren has shown NBA Scouts and college basketball fans why he’s the best player in the country. He has unique size and runs the floor extremely well for someone as big as he is. Chet Holmgren might be the best college prospect that we have seen since Zion Williamson. There are some questions about his outside shot but it has improved the last few years of his young career. If he can get that to a 30 to 33% mark in the NBA, he has the chance to be the best big man in the NBA for many years to come.
NBA
RealGM

Pelicans Kept Zion Williamson's Surgery Quiet Upon His Preference For Privacy

The New Orleans Pelicans kept Zion Williamson's foot injury and subsequent surgery quiet out of respect to him and his preference for privacy, sources tell ESPN. The surgery only became publicly known on media day for the Pelicans in September. The Pelicans, however, had a strength and conditioning coach with...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s Zion Williamson News

Zion Williamson is officially cleared for contact drills. The team says the young superstar will begin with 1-on-1 workouts for now. A re-evaluation is scheduled for November 24, after which it’s possible Zion could return to full team workouts. ESPN NBA reporter Andrew Lopez was one of the first on...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Zion Williamson's Weight & Conditioning Is A Problem

During his time at Duke, Zion Williamson was a phenom who was considered to be the second coming of LeBron James. It had been a very long time since a player had elicited this kind of hype going into his draft year, and it was well deserved. Zion was pulling off 360-degree dunks all while jumping out of the gym just to block shots. His athleticism was unlike anything fans had ever seen before, especially for a guy of his size. At 6-6 and 284 pounds, Zion was considered to be a freak athlete that could dominate the NBA if put into the right position.
NBA

