Cases of Covid-19 are rising across the United States as the holiday season approaches, with many people planning a return to traditional Thanksgiving gatherings.According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the seven-day rolling average number of daily new cases has risen to 88,482.That is a 16.1 per cent increase from the average of 76,223 reported last week.The total number of US Covid cases since the start of the pandemic is now more than 47.3 million.Some 196 million in the US are now vaccinated. The latest figures are a marked improvement on November 2020 when...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO