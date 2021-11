In the final game of the 2021 regular season, the Texas Longhorns played strong defense save for one play in a 22-17 win over the Kansas State Wildcats. Texas worked the perimeter for an early first down, with Casey Thompson picking up a first down through the air to Xavier Worthy. The two connected again to move the chains once more. Steady doses of Roschon Johnson at wildcat quarterback put Texas in a goal-to-go situation, and a 10-yard scoring run from Johnson with several sharp cuts put the Longhorns up early.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO