Jo-Wilfried Tsonga's 2021 was a tough year, one in which he turns everything wrong and it is difficult to do even the simplest things, those that once would have been done with your eyes closed. The Frenchman former number 5 in the world (2012), having reached the age of 36 year-old, was tormented by physical problems and, inevitably, the results on the field could only be disastrous.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO