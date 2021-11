We absolutely love seeing how Disney World decorates for the holidays, and it’s so cool to see how each park and resort look so different, but still festive!. From the fun magical decorations in Magic Kingdom to the star-studded decorations of Disney’s Hollywood Studios to the island-inspired decor at Disney’s Polynesian Resort, we love seeing what each property does for the season. And today, ANOTHER resort is officially ready for the holidays!

TRAVEL ・ 8 DAYS AGO