Bridgeport, WV

United Way wraps gifts for donations at Meadowbrook Mall

By Heather Hale
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

Bridgeport, W.Va. – The United Way of Harrison County is at the Meadowbrook Mall wrapping gifts until Christmas Eve.

They accept donations of any amount for their services but make suggestions based on the size of the gift being wrapped. Suggestions are $2 for small boxes and $5 for large boxes

People are welcome to bring in their shipped gifts from home to be wrapped.

All of the proceeds goes to 18 local agencies that provide services for the community:

  • 4-H
  • Harrison County CASA Program
  • The Harrison County Child Advocacy Center
  • Bi-County Nutrition
  • HOPE Domestic Violence Shelter
  • American Red Cross
  • Literacy Volunteers
  • People’s Hospice
  • Workable Industries
  • Harrison County YMCA
  • Stars and Strides
  • The Susan Dew Hoff Clinic
  • Health Access
  • Central WV Community Action
  • Family Services
  • Legal Aid of WV
  • Nazareth Farms
  • Phoenix Recovery House

“In this time in the last couple years in all the stress and financial problems, a lot of these agencies have really had to step up a lot of their services, and so asking people to donated would help support those agencies and their services,” said Jackie Ritter, United Way Volunteer for Affinity Group Women’s United.

The United Way gift wrapping desk is located by the Customer Service desk in the center of the Meadowbrook Mall.

There is a donation box on the desk for those who may not have gifts to be wrapped but would still like to give to the United Way-funded partners.

WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

