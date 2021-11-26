I wish I was the one who invented this silicone popcorn popper

Space & Time’s Steve Harrington explains why agencies should hold a little more patience for staff experiencing parenthood for the first time. With November being the month of Movember and International Men’s Day, it feels like the ideal opportunity to reflect on my experience of joining dadland. My journey to fatherhood was pretty straightforward. I met my amazing wife Hannah in 2010, proposed in 2012, got married in 2013, had our first born, Ted, in 2014 and our daughter, Georgia, in 2017. Childbirth is the single most incredible thing I’d ever witnessed. It made me infinitely proud to be Hannah’s husband and appreciate just how remarkable people who give birth are.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 HOURS AGO