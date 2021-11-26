ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Letter: A Black Kyle Rittenhouse would have been found guilty

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding “Hundreds protest Rittenhouse acquittal across US” (Nov. 21): Let’s look at the Kyle Rittenhouse case from another angle. If a 17-year-old Black teenager left Illinois with an illegal rifle to...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

Kyle Rittenhouse Rips Lawyers as They Feud Over His $2M

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/Photos Getty Images. Kyle Rittenhouse’s high-profile murder trial came to an end Friday with an acquittal, but the legal fight over the fate of his $2 million bail money is just beginning. Immediately after the jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin, ruled Rittenhouse not guilty, his defense team...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

Missing gun belonging to Brian Laundrie's parents wasn't made public due to 'frenzied atmosphere,' family attorney says

(CNN) — Brian Laundrie's parents discovered a handgun was missing when they voluntarily surrendered their firearms to law enforcement the same day they informed authorities that their son was missing, according to the family's attorney, Steven Bertolino. Bertolino's comments come days after a Florida medical examiner confirmed Laundrie, who was...
NORTH PORT, FL
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Vigilante
Slate

Republicans Will Be Sorry if the Supreme Court Overturns Roe

Next week, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. The suit, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, involves a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, about two months earlier than states can currently prohibit abortions under Roe. The statute’s defenders have suggested that a 15-week ban would enjoy wide public backing. In an amicus brief, for instance, 44 senators and 184 members of the House assured the justices that “two-thirds or more of Americans support limiting abortion after twelve weeks’ gestation.” And some scholars have argued in op-eds that a “moderate ruling,” upholding the Mississippi law and setting a 15-week limit, could establish a “new equilibrium.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Philip Popovic

The GoFundMe For Kevin Strickland Blew Past $1 Million After The Wrongfully Convicted Man Was Released From Jail

One week after Kevin Strickland was exonerated in relation to a 1978 triple homicide he says he didn't commit, a GoFundMe fundraiser for him grew to more than $1 million. It was established by a group called Midwest Innocence Project at the end of June, when the group said it was confident he would be released, but would face "many hurdles" in adjusting to life on the outside. To help Strickland cover basic expenses and a place to live, the organization was seeking donations.
ScienceAlert

Study Reveals Shocking Risks Pregnant People Would Face Under a National Abortion Ban

Outlawing any and all terminations of pregnancies across the entirety of the United States could result in a 21 percent jump in pregnancy-related deaths, estimates a recent study. Among Black communities, the figure is an even more shocking 33 percent. The research doesn't even take into account the potential risks of illicit abortions, which, although safer today than in the past, aren't 100 percent risk-free, so they could push the mortality rate even higher. While the scenario is purely hypothetical, not to mention extreme, the prediction highlights the potential costs of broad-sweeping legislation that seeks to simplify what is a complex and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Bay News 9

Unexpectedly, Supreme Court doesn't rule on Texas abortion ban Monday

In a development that came as a surprise to those who watch the U.S. Supreme Court closely, justices on Monday issued no opinions on Texas' ban on abortion roughly six weeks into pregnancy. The court's website on Friday indicated at least one opinion on the strict and controversial law would...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Six-year-old warned that his father ‘was going to kill him,’ court told

A six-year-old boy had warned people “for well over a year” before his death that his father would kill him but “nobody listened”, a murder trial has heard.Arthur Labinjo-Hughes died in June last year after suffering an “unsurvivable” head injury while solely in the care of his step-mother.His father Thomas Hughes, 29, and step-mother Emma Tustin, 32, are on trial at Coventry crown court accused of murder – which they both deny.Medical evidence shows Arthur would not have been able to inflict the injuries on himself, but Tustin maintains that she is innocent of murder.The step-mother has pleaded guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy