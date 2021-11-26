ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Stephen Sondheim, Giant of the Broadway Musical Theater, Dies at 91

By Joe Westerfield
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim, whose works include 'Sweeney Todd,' 'A Little Night Music,' and the current production of 'Company' on Broadway died...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

‘A titan of the American musical’: Tributes pour in after renowned composer Stephen Sondheim dies

Tributes have been paid to Stephen Sondheim, the theatre composer, who has died aged 91.Regarded as one of the foremost artists of the 20th century, Sondheim wrote the lyrics for West Side Story and composed Into the Woods among many others including Sweeney Todd and Company.His friend and lawyer F Richard Pappas announced his death, which he described as “sudden”.According to Pappas, Sondheim had spent the previous day having a Thanksgiving dinner with friends in Roxbury, Connecticut.The worlds of theatre and film have been paying tribute. Barbara Streisand wrote: “Thank the Lord that Sondheim lived to be 91-years-old so...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Stephen Sondheim’s Most Memorable Songs

In his 91-year life, prolific composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim crafted some of Broadway’s most iconic tunes. From “West Side Story” to “Into the Woods,” his music has stood the test of time and cemented him as a theater legend. The Broadway community paid tribute to Sondheim on Friday, with longtime collaborator Bernadette Peters writing, “He gave me so much to sing about. I loved him dearly and will miss him so much. Thank you for all the gifts you gave the world Steve.” Meanwhile, Rachel Zegler, who plays Maria in the upcoming Steven Spielberg adaptation of “West Side Story,” recalled...
MUSIC
The Associated Press

Barbra Streisand, Lea Salonga, more mourn Stephen Sondheim

Tributes quickly flooded social media following the death of Stephen Sondheim as performers and writers alike saluted a giant of the theater:. “Rest In Peace, Stephen Sondheim, and thank you for your vast contributions to musical theater. We shall be singing your songs forever. Oh, my heart hurts…” — Lea Salonga, via Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
WEKU

10 Stephen Sondheim songs we'll never stop listening to

On the day of Stephen Sondheim's death, creating a list of his songs you will never stop playing is to invite an argument — and I do. Sondheim died at 91, and I encourage you to read every obit, every snippet of historical context. I can offer only the fact that, almost always, on some level, there is Sondheim music in my head; it takes almost nothing to nudge it from sleep and get it tripping across my lips as I do the dishes or drive my car.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Hamilton, NY
City
Roxbury, NY
State
Connecticut State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
The Hollywood Reporter

Critic’s Appreciation: The Rapture and Relevance of Stephen Sondheim

No contemporary artist has been as instrumental in testing, torching and redefining the boundaries of American musical theater as Stephen Sondheim, who died early Friday at his home in Connecticut, aged 91. An unparalleled giant in the field, his influence has helped shape generations of composers and lyricists and will continue to do so, and his loss stings like few others. We tend to think of our cultural heroes as immortal, and Sondheim was an undisputed genius who commanded a god-like respect. With news of his death still sinking in, it’s difficult to comprehend that we’ll never again experience the anticipation...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Stephen Sondheim Honored by Broadway’s ‘Company’ Before Friday Night Performance: ‘He Was So Giving to Us’

The show must go on. That’s what Broadway’s latest production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Company” did Friday night at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theater, but not before director Marianne Elliott paid tribute to the late composer, who passed away just hours before at the age of 91. “He was truly the greatest artist that we in our lifetime possibly will ever know in this art form,” she said to applause, before the curtain was raised to show the cast standing together on stage. “Obviously, everybody is very shocked because everybody on this production knew him very well.” Elliott called musicals “the hardest of...
THEATER & DANCE
Vulture

Saturday Night’s Performance of Company Became a Tribute to Stephen Sondheim

“We got the news alert on the train at 96th Street,” Daniel Hrdlicka was telling me tonight as we stood in the aisle of the Jacobs Theatre with his husband, Tyson Jurgens, “and had booked the tickets by 116th.” The tickets were for Company, the Stephen Sondheim–George Furth musical that is now in previews for a December 9 opening, and the news alert had been the startling fact of Sondheim’s death earlier today. “We usually don’t sit down here” — he gestured to his very good seat, on the aisle a few rows back from the stage, “because our theater budget is limited. But … “ He paused, and his point was clear, even before he continued: “We wanted to pay tribute in this very small way.”
THEATER & DANCE
BBC

Stephen Sondheim: London's West End to dim lights for theatre icon

The lights in London's West End will be dimmed as theatres pay tribute to legendary US composer and songwriter Stephen Sondheim who has died aged 91. The composer and lyricist, famous for creating the musical Sweeney Todd, was described as one of theatre's "greatest geniuses" after his death on Friday.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Lapine
Person
Ethel Merman
Person
Elaine Stritch
Person
Glynis Johns
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Georges Seurat
Person
Leonard Bernstein
Person
Luis Buñuel
Person
Stephen Sondheim
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
Vogue Magazine

Composer and Lyricist Stephen Sondheim Is Dead at 91

Stephen Sondheim has died, according to his friend and lawyer F. Richard Pappas. The Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and lyricist, known for Broadway shows including Company, Sunday in the Park with George, Follies, Into the Woods, and Sweeney Todd, was 91 years old. Stephen Joshua Sondheim was born in New York...
MUSIC
WLTX.com

Reports: Legendary composer Stephen Sondheim dies at 91

Oscar, Grammy and Tony-winning composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim has died, according to multiple industry outlets. He was 91. The New York Times, which was first to report his passing, said he died early Friday. Sondheim won the Oscar in 1991 for "Sooner or Later (I Always Get My Man)"...
CELEBRITIES
otdowntown.com

The Sondheim Secret

Master composer/lyricist Stephen Sondheim once revealed the secret that every Broadway wannabe should know — but most don’t. It came one day years ago, when he was speaking to a small group. How I wish I’d heard his words when I was still a hopeful performer. But I was like most starry-eyed dreamers: I spent a small fortune in money and time “perfecting my craft” — studying jazz and ballet, voice and acting.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music And Lyrics#Broadway Show#Dkc O M#Assassins
Variety

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles Honor Stephen Sondheim at ‘Sunday’ Performance in Times Square

On Sunday in New York City, the Broadway community gathered to honor, mourn and celebrate the late composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who passed away at the age of 91 on Friday. On the red stairs above TKTS in Times Square, as the first flurries of the winter season drifted down on the city, members of every Broadway company — joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban, Kathryn Gallagher and Lauren Patton — gathered in a chorus to sing “Sunday,” the heartrending act one finale to Sondheim’s “Sunday in the Park with George,” which earned the eight-time Tony-winning composer and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Paste Magazine

Stephen Sondheim: An Unlikely Songwriter for Our Times

“Stephen Sondheim is possibly the best lyric writer this country has ever produced,” Randy Newman told me in 1996. “Dylan at his best may be better, but Sondheim is at his best more often. Sondheim has always written for adults. He’s a great lyricist, technically brilliant, who never condescends to his audience. A play like Passion, which I saw, is an integrated work, like a sonata form, like a movement in a symphony. Things recur. It’s like bumping into someone who has a great mind, but he can also do West Side Story.”
MUSIC
Variety

Geoffrey Johnson, Casting Director of ‘Cats’ and ‘Phantom of the Opera,’ Dies at 91

Geoffrey Johnson, the casting director for “Cats” and “Les Miserables,” died Friday in New York City at the age of 91, Variety has confirmed. The cause was respiratory failure. In a career that spanned decades, Johnson worked with Broadway legends such as Hal Prince, Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Merrick and Noël Coward. It was Coward who gave Johnson an early break, selecting him to be a stage manager for the Broadway production of “Sail Away,” a 1961 musical that was a key stepping stone in the career of another theater luminary, Elaine Stritch. Johnson became a close friend of Coward, serving as his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheConversationAU

Here's to the ladies who lunch: one of Sondheim's greatest achievements was writing complex women

The most eclectic of music theatre composers was not only a gifted wordsmith and lyricist, but also had a truly original compositional voice. Stephen Sondheim, who died at home on the weekend at 91, had a singular ability to craft narrative in short, poignant moments, with constantly evolving, twisting and turning motifs in melodies and harmonies that signify, place, time, feeling, emotion and sensory experience. He built a score by taking an idea – either lyrical or musical – turning it upside down and spinning it around to reveal a different view. It is clear Sondheim enjoyed the play...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Chicago Tribune

Stephen Sondheim devoured cinema. Here’s how his movie love fed his own work, on stage and screen

Stephen Sondheim fans all have their own benchmarks of discovery. First time I fell in love with an original Broadway cast album: age 14, maybe 15, ”A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” checked out from the Racine Public Library, downtown branch in Wisconsin. First time I ever really listened to an emotionally complicated song lyric: “Sorry/Grateful,” from “Company,” an alarmingly ...
CHICAGO, IL
Variety

Steven Spielberg and ‘West Side Story’ Cast Remember Stephen Sondheim’s Legacy at New York Premiere

Three days after the death of Stephen Sondheim and 60 years after its first film debut, “West Side Story,” Stephen Spielberg’s expansive remake of the classic movie musical, premiered in New York City. A momentous occasion for the revival of a beatified American film, the premiere, attended by Spielberg, executive producer Rita Moreno, and the movie’s cast — including Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose and Mike Faist — took place in the shadow of Sondheim’s profound loss. “This can’t be the night we’ve long anticipated, because of the absence of Stephen Sondheim,” Spielberg said to the audience before the screening....
MOVIES
Hollywood.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a Broadway and Hollywood Powerhouse

This has been a huge year for playwright, composer, actor, and now director Lin-Manuel Miranda. He wrote and starred in Netflix’s Vivo, released a film adaptation of his hit Broadway musical In the Heights, and will soon wow audiences with the releases of Tick, Tick… Boom! and Disney’s Encanto. Let’s...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘West Side Story’ First Reactions: ‘Top-Tier Spielberg,’ Rachel Zegler’s Star Shines Bright

Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the beloved musical “West Side Story” finally began to screen for awards voters over the weekend ahead of its Christmas Day release. First reactions are pouring out as the film’s official premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles gets underway. Early reactions are offering praise for Spielberg’s direction and high marks for Rachel Zegler as Maria in her film debut. The musical premiered mere days after the death of Stephen Sondheim (who wrote the lyrics for the original production, with a book by Arthur Laurents and score by Leonard Bernstein) at the age of 91....
MOVIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
645K+
Followers
71K+
Post
682M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy