AI thrives on data. The more data it can access, and the more accurate and contextual that data is, the better the results will be. The problem is that the data volumes currently being generated by the global digital footprint are so vast that it would take literally millions, if not billions, of data scientists to crunch it all — and it still would not happen fast enough to make a meaningful impact on AI-driven processes.

