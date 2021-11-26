ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison businesses mark Black Friday with holiday open house, pub crawl

By Site staff
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Downtown Madison businesses celebrated Black Friday in their own ways on Friday, including in holding a holiday open house and a market and pub crawl.

Shoppers got a chance to grab some deals while supporting local businesses during the open house. The Downtown Visitor Center also handed out free gift bags to those who stopped by.

Shopper Casey Baer said the open house was a great way to kick off the holiday shopping season.

“We always love coming up here for the holidays, and State Street stores we love seeing over and over again,” he said.

The event runs through the weekend and also includes live music performances at the top of State Street.

Meanwhile, the Madison Makers Market’s event had a variety of local and regional area makers assembled at eight locations around Dane County, including Vintage Brewing and The Sylvee.

The market was set up so shoppers could find gifts within the handmade community and meet the creators behind items ranging from knit goods to candles and jewelry.

“It’s very simple and straightforward: there is so much you can get without leaving town, without having to go to Amazon,” market owner David Van said.

In total 157 vendors took part in the makers market. Another event is being scheduled around Valentine’s Day.

