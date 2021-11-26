ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Sondheim, master of musical theater, dead at 91

By CNN
 3 days ago
By Todd Leopold and Rob Frehse, CNN

(CNN) -- Stephen Sondheim, the renowned composer of "Into the Woods," "Sweeney Todd," "Gypsy," "Sunday in the Park with George" and other essential works of musical theater, died early Friday morning at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut, according to the New York Times. He was 91.

He died suddenly, the Times reported, citing his lawyer and friend F. Richard Pappas. Sondheim had just celebrated Thanksgiving with a dinner and friends the day before, Pappas told the Times.

Rick Miramontez, who is a publicist for Sondheim's current Broadway production "Company," confirmed the death to the Washington Post.

As lyricist, songwriter, conceptual artist and creative force, Sondheim was perhaps without par in the modern American theater. His works encompassed astonishing range: the updated "Romeo and Juliet" romance of "West Side Story" (for which he wrote the lyrics), the travails of a modern group of friends and lovers in "Company," even the woes of presidential murderers (and attempted murderers) in "Assassins."

Over the course of his career, he won an Oscar, a Pulitzer, eight Grammy Awards, eight Tony Awards, a Kennedy Center honor and the Presidential Medal of Freedom . The Stephen Sondheim Theater in Manhattan's Theater District is named for him.

His song lyrics, in particular, were the gold standard of the theater art, whether defiant ("Rose's Turn"), sad ("Send in the Clowns"), ominous ("Children Will Listen") or simply clever ("Ah, but Underneath").

They were sometimes tricky -- filled with clever rhymes and challenging meters, perhaps natural for a man who once described himself as "a mathematician by nature." But they rarely failed to get to the heart of a character.

"What's funny about Steve's songs is you think, 'Oh, this is about something,' and then you start working on it, and you go, 'No, it's about SOMETHING,'" actress Bernadette Peters, one of Sondheim's leading interpreters, told ABC News in 2010. "It goes even deeper than you imagined."

Sondheim was particularly good at expressing romantic longing and loss. Songs such as "Send in the Clowns" (from "A Little Night Music"), "Losing My Mind" (from "Follies") and "Somewhere" (from "West Side Story") are heartbreaking in their emotion.

"For many theater lovers, there are musicals, then there are Sondheim musicals," wrote Garry Nunn in the Guardian . "The latter is a category of its own because with Sondheim, every single word, every rhyme has been labored over to the point that it's mellifluous and articulate (if a little garrulous)."

Indeed, though his work was sometimes criticized as glib, Sondheim said the joy of the theater was touching audiences.

"I'm interested in the theater because I'm interested in communication with audiences," he told NPR's "Fresh Air" in 2010 . "Otherwise, I would be in concert music. I'd be in another kind of profession. I love the theater as much as music, and the whole idea of getting across to an audience and making them laugh, making them cry -- just making them feel -- is paramount to me."

Beginnings

Stephen Joshua Sondheim was born March 22, 1930, in New York, the son of a well-off dress manufacturer and his wife, a designer. His parents divorced when Sondheim was an adolescent, and he moved to Bucks County, Pennsylvania, outside Philadelphia.

Thanks to the tutelage of a friend's father -- lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II of the famed theatrical team Rodgers and Hammerstein -- Sondheim, already a musical prodigy, received a master class in play writing.

"He taught me how to structure a song, what a character was, what a scene was; he taught me how to tell a story, how not to tell a story, how to make stage directions practical," Sondheim told the Paris Review in 1997. "I soaked it all up, and I still practice the principles he taught me that afternoon."

Sondheim attended Williams College in Massachusetts, where he won a fellowship for his music that allowed him to continue study. After a short stint in Los Angeles -- where he wrote scripts for the TV show "Topper," thanks to a lead from Hammerstein -- he returned to New York and embarked on a career in the theater.

His first success, at age 27, was as lyricist to "West Side Story," with music by Leonard Bernstein. The musical's famous songs include "America," "Tonight," "I Feel Pretty" and "Somewhere." Though Sondheim later called the lyrics "embarrassing," the show was a massive hit, running for almost 1,000 performances.

Next came 1959's "Gypsy," the story of Gypsy Rose Lee and her mother, Rose, for which Sondheim worked with composer Jule Styne, and 1962's "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum," for which Sondheim wrote both music and lyrics.

A long dry spell followed, finally snapped in 1970 with "Company," which ran for more than a year and took home a Tony for best musical. It also marked the beginning of Sondheim's 11-year collaboration with producer-director Hal Prince, which included such hits as "Follies" (1971), "A Little Night Music" (1973) and "Sweeney Todd" (1979).

"A Little Night Music" produced what is perhaps Sondheim's best-known song, "Send in the Clowns."

A bold body of work

As Sondheim matured, no idea seemed too far-fetched for his pen and intellect.

"Company" and "Follies" were notable for their almost plotless presentations; "Pacific Overtures" (1976), about the 19th-century American entry into Japan, was performed kabuki-style. "Sweeney Todd" was a romp about a murderous barber who has his victims made into meat pies.

In the '80s and '90s, he wrote a musical about French pointillist painter Georges Seurat, "Sunday in the Park with George" (1984), which won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. "Into the Woods" (1987), probably his most-performed work, was a recasting of Grimm's fairy tales. "Assassins" (1990) was an unlikely tale about presidential assassins past and present.

His last new work was 2008's "Road Show," about a pair of social-climbing brothers. It never made it to Broadway.

Though his early works, such as "West Side Story" and "Gypsy," were made into movies, his post-1970 work generally resisted the transition.

PBS and Showtime filmed "Sunday in the Park" for television, a version later released with Sondheim's commentary. "Sweeney Todd" was made into a 2007 Tim Burton movie starring Johnny Depp, and "Into the Woods," with a cast including Meryl Streep and future late-night host James Corden, was filmed in 2014.

A new adaptation of "West Side Story" is due out next month from director Steven Spielberg.

Sondheim earned his Oscar for a song he wrote for 1990's "Dick Tracy," "Sooner or Later." A New Yorker to his core, he didn't attend the ceremony.

The theater, however, was another matter. A 2010 review for his 80th birthday, "Sondheim on Sondheim," earned rapturous reviews and a reconsideration of his long career. The composer, a reticent man when not waxing rhapsodically about his Clement Wood rhyming dictionary or praising his collaborators, was typically modest about the reaction.

A virtual concert celebrating Sondheim's 90th birthday and body of work was organized last year amid the global pandemic. The concert, which raised money for Artists Striving to End Poverty, featured appearances and performances from Broadway heavyweights like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Audra McDonald and Patti LuPone.

"It's been a little too much in the public spotlight," he told "Fresh Air's" Terry Gross. "But the outpouring of enthusiasm and affection has been worth it. It's terrific to know that people like your stuff."

Tributes

Some of the many people who've performed Sondheim's work or been moved by it flooded social media with tributes following news of his death.

"Thank the Lord that Sondheim lived to be 91 years old so he had the time to write such wonderful music and GREAT lyrics!" Barbra Streisand wrote . "May he Rest In Peace."

"Perhaps not since April 23rd of 1616 has theater lost such a revolutionary voice," actor Josh Gad wrote . "Thank you Mr. Sondheim for your Demon Barber, some Night Music, a Sunday in the Park, Company, fun at a Forum, a trip Into the Woods and telling us a West Side Story. RIP."

Actor Aaron Tviet said : "Thank you for everything Mr Sondheim. Speechless. We are so lucky to have what you've given the world."

WEKU

10 Stephen Sondheim songs we'll never stop listening to

On the day of Stephen Sondheim's death, creating a list of his songs you will never stop playing is to invite an argument — and I do. Sondheim died at 91, and I encourage you to read every obit, every snippet of historical context. I can offer only the fact that, almost always, on some level, there is Sondheim music in my head; it takes almost nothing to nudge it from sleep and get it tripping across my lips as I do the dishes or drive my car.
MUSIC
Vulture

Saturday Night’s Performance of Company Became a Tribute to Stephen Sondheim

“We got the news alert on the train at 96th Street,” Daniel Hrdlicka was telling me tonight as we stood in the aisle of the Jacobs Theatre with his husband, Tyson Jurgens, “and had booked the tickets by 116th.” The tickets were for Company, the Stephen Sondheim–George Furth musical that is now in previews for a December 9 opening, and the news alert had been the startling fact of Sondheim’s death earlier today. “We usually don’t sit down here” — he gestured to his very good seat, on the aisle a few rows back from the stage, “because our theater budget is limited. But … “ He paused, and his point was clear, even before he continued: “We wanted to pay tribute in this very small way.”
THEATER & DANCE
FOX59

Perfectionist. Genius. Icon. That was Stephen Sondheim

NEW YORK (AP) — In 2010, the year he turned 80, Stephen Sondheim had to endure a public fuss when a Broadway theater was being renamed in his honor. At a ceremony outside the 1,055-seat auditorium on West 43rd Street, the composer looked sheepish by the time he got to the podium following gushing words […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles Honor Stephen Sondheim at ‘Sunday’ Performance in Times Square

On Sunday in New York City, the Broadway community gathered to honor, mourn and celebrate the late composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who passed away at the age of 91 on Friday. On the red stairs above TKTS in Times Square, as the first flurries of the winter season drifted down on the city, members of every Broadway company — joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban, Kathryn Gallagher and Lauren Patton — gathered in a chorus to sing “Sunday,” the heartrending act one finale to Sondheim’s “Sunday in the Park with George,” which earned the eight-time Tony-winning composer and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Broadway Community, Fans Gather In Times Square To Pay Tribute To Stephen Sondheim

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway continues to remember legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who died Friday at the age of 91. On Sunday afternoon, in the heart of Times Square, the theater community paid tribute in song, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported. Performers from just about every Broadway show lifted their voices to remember Sondheim. Actors, theater workers and fans sang “Sunday” from Sondheim’s “Sunday in the Park with George.” It was clear his death still heavy on the hearts of the theater community. Many wiped away tears while Sondheim’s lyrics lingered. Erin Davie, who stars in “Diana: The Musical,” was in the 2017...
PERFORMING ARTS
TheConversationAU

Here's to the ladies who lunch: one of Sondheim's greatest achievements was writing complex women

The most eclectic of music theatre composers was not only a gifted wordsmith and lyricist, but also had a truly original compositional voice. Stephen Sondheim, who died at home on the weekend at 91, had a singular ability to craft narrative in short, poignant moments, with constantly evolving, twisting and turning motifs in melodies and harmonies that signify, place, time, feeling, emotion and sensory experience. He built a score by taking an idea – either lyrical or musical – turning it upside down and spinning it around to reveal a different view. It is clear Sondheim enjoyed the play...
ENTERTAINMENT
Chicago Tribune

Stephen Sondheim devoured cinema. Here’s how his movie love fed his own work, on stage and screen

Stephen Sondheim fans all have their own benchmarks of discovery. First time I fell in love with an original Broadway cast album: age 14, maybe 15, ”A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” checked out from the Racine Public Library, downtown branch in Wisconsin. First time I ever really listened to an emotionally complicated song lyric: “Sorry/Grateful,” from “Company,” an alarmingly ...
CHICAGO, IL
IndieWire

‘West Side Story’ First Reactions: ‘Top-Tier Spielberg,’ Rachel Zegler’s Star Shines Bright

Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the beloved musical “West Side Story” finally began to screen for awards voters over the weekend ahead of its Christmas Day release. First reactions are pouring out as the film’s official premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles gets underway. Early reactions are offering praise for Spielberg’s direction and high marks for Rachel Zegler as Maria in her film debut. The musical premiered mere days after the death of Stephen Sondheim (who wrote the lyrics for the original production, with a book by Arthur Laurents and score by Leonard Bernstein) at the age of 91....
MOVIES
Variety

Steven Spielberg and ‘West Side Story’ Cast Remember Stephen Sondheim’s Legacy at New York Premiere

Three days after the death of Stephen Sondheim and 60 years after its first film debut, “West Side Story,” Stephen Spielberg’s expansive remake of the classic movie musical, premiered in New York City. A momentous occasion for the revival of a beatified American film, the premiere, attended by Spielberg, executive producer Rita Moreno, and the movie’s cast — including Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose and Mike Faist — took place in the shadow of Sondheim’s profound loss. “This can’t be the night we’ve long anticipated, because of the absence of Stephen Sondheim,” Spielberg said to the audience before the screening....
MOVIES
Deadline

Geoffrey Johnson Dies: Tony Award-Winning Casting Director For ‘Cats’ And ‘Les Miserables’ Was 91

Geoffrey Johnson, whose Johnson-Liff Casting was behind the roles for Cats, Les Miserables, and Phantom of the Opera, Broadway’s three longest-running shows, died Friday, Nov. 26. He was 91 and passed from respiratory failure at Henry J. Carter Hospital in New York. Johnson’s log career saw him appear on Broadway as an actor. He also worked with David Merrick as a stage manager and casting director and served as Noël Coward’s US representative. Born in New York City on June 23, 1930, and raised in Larchmont NY, he received a BA from the University of Pennsylvania and an MFA from the Yale School of Drama. From there, he worked...
CELEBRITIES
Hollywood.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a Broadway and Hollywood Powerhouse

This has been a huge year for playwright, composer, actor, and now director Lin-Manuel Miranda. He wrote and starred in Netflix’s Vivo, released a film adaptation of his hit Broadway musical In the Heights, and will soon wow audiences with the releases of Tick, Tick… Boom! and Disney’s Encanto. Let’s...
MOVIES
CBS New York

‘West Side Story’ Movie Hits Red Carpet In New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City rolled out the red carpet Monday for the premiere of the “West Side Story” movie. The film was directed by Steven Spielberg and stars newcomer Rachel Zegler, from Hackensack, New Jersey. Spielberg was among those a Monday night’s premiere. Also attending was Rita Moreno, who had a featured role and starred in the 1961 film version. Zegler spoke about how the film has been updated. PHOTOS: ‘West Side Story’ Film Premiere In New York City “The reality of 1957 Manhattan was not a good one for people who came from low income communities. So the conversation about gentrification has been opened up vastly. That’s such an important part of our film,” she said. The cast also paid tribute to the lyricist for the original stage production and film, the late Stephen Sondheim. He died Friday at the age of 91. “It is very sad that he can’t be here tonight, but the good news is that his work will long, long, long last and will be an inspiration for so many. It certainly is for me,” said actor Brian d’Arcy James. The movie also stars Ariana DeBose as Anita. “West Side Story” opens December 10 in theaters nationwide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
International Business Times

Heath Freeman Dead: ‘Bones’ Actor Passes Away In His Sleep

Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Fox’s “Bones,” passed away on Sunday. He was 41. Freeman’s demise was first announced by his pals in the industry, with Shanna Moakler being among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model turned...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
