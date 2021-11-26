ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Saudi artist paints city walls atop a crane

Times and Democrat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaudi artist Noura Bin Saidan populates Riyadh's City Boulevard...

thetandd.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Decatur Daily

Faces of Vietnam: Art exhibit features paintings by Vietnamese artists

When the economic borders of Vietnam opened in the late 1980s, an influx of Western influences flooded the country. In the art scene, painters, inundated for the first time with the works of Picasso, Van Gogh and Monet, worked to balance the infusion of Western art with their country’s identity and traditions.
VISUAL ART
Montrose Daily Press

MCA acquires original painting by Swedish artist

Montrose Center for the Arts recently acquired an original painting, which was generously donated by Mark Gregory and Michelle Prentice-Leslie, titled “Fjord-Stockholm,” and painted in 1887. The artist, Adolf Kaufmann, was a Swedish artist who painted Austrian landscapes and marine paintings. His residence alternated between Paris, Berlin and Munich, and...
MONTROSE, CO
Bay News 9

Local artist captures fieldworkers in painting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Tony Rosa, who is semi-retired, began to paint five years ago to pass the time and it quickly became a passion of his. Tony Rosa’s exhibit American Pickers can be seen at the Orange County Administration Building. He spent time getting to know the fieldworkers and...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Middle East#Paints#Riyadh#Arts#Saudi
themtnear.com

Local artist offers group painting classes

Amelia Passer is originally from Mississippi, but has resided around Boulder since 2012. She graduated from CU with a degree in Studio Arts and Religious studies. She currently resides in Nederland, where in her spare time she delves into herbalism, alchemy, spirituality, and occult sciences. Combining her interests, she describes...
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
World
Norman Transcript

Baroness of brushes: Norman artist Beverly Herndon is highly skilled in ancient Chinese painting genre

Expressing spirit is at the heart of Chinese brush painting. It’s believed that a single brush stroke has the ability to portray the artist’s life force, sensitivity and thought processes. Marshaling those feelings through a carefully ritualized process using wolf hair brushes, inks with names such as “Yellow Mountain Pine Smoke” and handmade mulberry paper are part of the centuries-old rite.
NORMAN, OK
ARTnews

Emerging Artist Records Fall in $58 M. Phillips and Poly Joint Evening Sale in Hong Kong

On Tuesday night in Hong Kong, Phillips held a modern and contemporary art sale that brought in a hammer total of HKD 370.4 million ($47.5 million) and a grand total, with premiums, of HKD 454.6 ($58.2 million). Staged in collaboration with the Chinese auction house Poly, it well exceeded its pre-sale low estimate of HKD 294.6 million ($37.8 million), which is calculated without the buyer’s premiums included. The sale saw 50 of the 52 works on offer sell, with six lots withdrawn before the start of the sale. The result is on par with the first Phillips-Poly evening sale, which made...
WORLD
wmagazine.com

Gabrielle Union Stuns In Lime Green Caped Ballgown at The Fashion Awards

Following a digital-only award show last year, The Fashion Awards has returned to the Royal Albert Hall for an in-person ceremony to celebrate the British Fashion Council. Many attendees opted for looks by Richard Quinn—who is up for the BFC Foundation Award for emerging talent tonight—showing up in the bold florals and unique silhouettes that have become the British designer’s signature. Despite the noise, Gabrielle Union still managed to stand out when she arrived at the event and hit the red carpet in a dress from the Valentino fall/winter 2021 couture show.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Indy100

Woman goes to Turkey to visit Salt Bae’s restaurant and reveals it’s much cheaper than his London version

A woman took a trip to Turkey to dine at Salt Bae’s restaurant in Istanbul and has gone viral for revealing that it was significantly cheaper than his London location. The TikTok user (@halalfood.reviews) has more than 40,000 followers and 500,000 likes for her UK food reviews but decided against visiting Salt Bae’s London restaurant due to the infamously high prices.
RESTAURANTS
houseandhome.com

Artist Spotlight: Beth Letain’s Oversized Paintings Pack A Colorful Punch

In our column, Artist File, art advisor Diana Hamm of WK ART shares the artists that have caught her eye. The Artist: Beth Letain’s arresting, oversized canvases focus on color and form in a minimal style. The Edmonton-born, Berlin-based artist is influenced by other minimalists such as Agnes Martin and Mary Heilmann. Though these references can be seen in Beth’s work, her canvases feel distinctly her own through her brushwork and color. Her starting point is always drawing and working on a very small scale (think three by five inches). These little pieces are then translated into a larger form — typically six to 11 feet high — using oil paint.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy