ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Pharrell x Adidas Humanrace Sichona "Shock Yellow" Revealed: Photos

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePharrell has been putting together some very unique sneakers with Adidas over the past few years, including the Adidas NMD Hu. Over the last few months, however, Pharrell has been pushing another Humanrace model called the Sichona. The shoe was debuted a while back by Lil Uzi...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner Elevates Date Night in a Leather Little Black Dress and Chocolate Air Jordans

Kylie Jenner’s date night style looks a little bit different than the rest. The media personality joined her beau Travis Scott for a mom and dad’s night out on Wednesday, grabbing dinner in glam fashion. The expecting mom herself showed off her look on Instagram in all-leather attire; her outfit included a slick baby bump-hugging little black dress layered under a slouchy overcoat. A sleek piece of leather attire became one of the biggest trends in 2020 — and now for fall 2021, too. Whether in the form of a dress, coat or, in Kylie’s case, both, the effortlessly cool material offers...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Serena Williams Gets All Dolled Up in a Embroidered Dress & Platforms Sandals for Gucci Love Parade

Gucci took over Hollywood Boulevard Tuesday night for an extravagant show held on the iconic Walk of Fame. The star-studded event saw a bevy of famous faces flock to the front row, including tennis star Serena Williams, who was caught posing with Billie Eilish and Sienna Miller. As for Williams, the tennis pro herself posed for photos in the front row wearing a plunging black and beige color-blocked dress featuring intricate embroidery and bold feather sleeves that showed off her shoulders. For shoes, the 40-year-old Nike athlete added a pair of black leather platform sandals featuring a knot detail on the toe...
TENNIS
Hypebae

Beyoncé Teases IVY PARK x adidas "HALLS OF IVY" Collection

Beyoncé is giving off prep school-meets-country club vibes in what seems to be her next IVY PARK x adidas drop called “HALLS OF IVY.”. The singer took to social media to tease the upcoming collection along with photos of herself modeling a green bodysuit as well as a plaid blazer. “Welcome to the Halls of Ivy,” reads the posts on Instagram and Twitter followed by a link and hashtags on ways to stay informed.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hotnewhiphop.com

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN "Resin" Revealed: Release Details

Kanye West's dad shoe wave has been one for the history books as it began in 2017 and is still going strong in 2021. The AdidasYeezy Boost 700 family of sneakers has led that charge and the MNVN iteration is one that has polarized fans. The shoe is the same shape as the 700 we all know and love, however, the big difference is the materials as well as the pattern on the upper which simply says "700" in big 3M lettering.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Uzi Vert
Person
Pharrell
Footwear News

Beyonce Goes Prep School-Chic in Turtleneck & Mini Skirt While Modeling Adidas x Ivy Park Sneakers

School is open and Beyonce’s giving out lessons in style. The singer shared her latest look last night on her Instagram, clad in a Thom Browne gray cashmere turtleneck and matching pleated pinstripe mini skirt that recalled prep school dressing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The Adidas partner completed the look with her collaborative Ivy Park sneakers in a white/gray colorway with panels of leather and suede. She accessorized with a diamond anklet, Gucci socks and a handbag by the Italian fashion house. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The new...
RETAIL
hotnewhiphop.com

The Simpsons x Adidas Superstar Collab Pays Homage To "Snowball"

The Simpsons is one of the most iconic shows of all time, and the characters are known pretty well worldwide. Over the course of the last few years, the Simpsons have collaborated with a few different sneaker brands, including Vans, and most recently Adidas. Following a successful Ned Flanders-inspired shoe, it seems as though Adidas is looking to get a bit more ambitious thanks to a brand new Adidas Superstar that is going all out with the aesthetics and textures.
APPAREL
themanual.com

Pharrell Williams launches Humanrace Bodycare

Last year, Pharrell Williams transitioned from music production into sustainable wellness products. This week, his co-founded brand Humanrace expanded from the face to the body for the first time. Humanrace, dedicated to self-improvement through facial exfoliation and to a sustainable planet through post-consumer recycled landfill plastic packaging, now enters the...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes#Teal#Uzi#Humanrace
Complex

Pharrell’s Humanrace Expands Lineup With Launch of New Body Bars

Pharrell’s Humanrace brand is expanding into the world of bodycare. Monday, sales launched for Humanrace’s new cleansing and exfoliating Body Bars, the rollout for which also features a new photo campaign starring Pharrell himself. As brand creative director Edward Robinson explained, the intent behind the campaign—which sees Humanrace linking up with Jonny Lu Studio and photographer Harley Weir—was to show the “purity of bathing.”
SKIN CARE
hotnewhiphop.com

Adidas Yeezy Basketball QNTM "Amber Tint" Officially Unveiled: Photos

Kanye West's Yeezy basketball shoes have always gotten fans excited. While they aren't exactly suitable for high-level basketball, there is no doubt that they look like basketball shoes for the more fashion-oriented individual. The Yeezy Basketball QNTM has been getting a ton of colorways over the past 18 months, and with the year almost over, the Yeezy brand is looking to get even more onto the market. In fact, a brand new offering was recently revealed, and it can be found below.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Adidas Harden Vol. 6 Officially Unveiled: Photos

James Harden continues to be one of the best scorers in the NBA, and over the past few years, his efforts on the court have been rewarded with his very own signature shoe. The Adidas Harden Vol series is immensely popular with hoopers around the world, and every single year, they can expect a brand new silhouette. Of course, 2022 is going to be no different as many fans are anticipating the release of the Adidas Harden Vol. 6 which can be found in the photos below.
APPAREL
Footwear News

More ‘South Park’ x Adidas Sneakers Are Coming Soon

Fans of both “South Park” and Adidas have plenty to be excited about as images of new sneaker collabs have emerged. After images have surfaced of the Stan Smith “Stan Marsh” last week, two more collaborative styles between the athletic giant and the popular TV show appear to be making their way to sneaker shelves soon in the form of the Superstar “Kyle Broflovski” and the NMD_R1 “Kenny McCormick” makeups. The first shoe draws inspiration from the character Kyle Broflovski and his signature ensemble as the upper dons a green leather upper that’s coupled with hairy overlay panels including on the Three...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FASHION Magazine |

Pharrell’s Humanrace Now Features Body Care + More Beauty News

Including Rugrats Chanukah-inspired makeup that will take you right back to the ‘90s. Almost exactly a year ago, multidisciplinary creative Pharrell Williams (with his perfect, taut, glowing skin and all) launched a minimalist skincare line, Humanrace. This week the brand expanded its offerings with body care, and a gentle reminder that taking the time to care for yourself brings greater balance, confidence and stability to your life. Included in the new, all-gender body care drop is a soapless body bar (it’s not soap, but a formula that cleanses just as hard without stripping your skin of its natural oils) and a charcoal exfoliating bar, a.k.a., the “bodycare dermatologist.” Your showers (and/or baths… Pharrell’s morning bath is a daily ritual) just got better.
SKIN CARE
Footwear News

Adidas Yeezy 500 ‘Ash Grey’ Is Dropping This Week

Adidas and Kanye West are ensuring that sneaker fans have plenty of opportunities to cop a pair of Yeezys this holiday season as another style is making its way to sneaker shelves soon. After delivering the Yeezy Boost 700 “Fade Azure” on Black Friday, the German sportswear giant announced on its Yeezy release calendar that the latest Yeezy 500 “Ash Grey” will release before week’s end. The shoe features a dark gray mesh-based upper that’s coupled with light gray leather and soft suede overlay panels including on the eye stay. Light gray mesh panels also appear on the tongue and are contrasted...
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé "Ivy Park" x Adidas UltraBoost To Drop In "Electric Green"

Beyoncé is one of the biggest artists in the world and her influence when it comes to both music and fashion is palpable. After years of looking for a sneaker and apparel deal, the artist finally got one with Adidas, where she has launched her "Ivy Park" brand that is constantly launching new gear. The Adidas UltraBoost has been a pretty safe bet for "Ivy Park" over these past couple of years, and now, yet another UltraBoost will be hitting the market.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Tyler, The Creator Posts Heartfelt Tribute To Virgil Abloh

After Virgil Abloh's tragic death on Sunday (Nov. 28), many of is celebrity peers and collaborators took to social media to share words of tribute and reflection for Virgil. The creative director of Louis Vuitton impacted many in hip-hop with his creative direction and inspiration. His battle with cancer, while documented, did not deter him from striving for his goals.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Virgil Abloh’s Death and the Sudden Spike of Off-White Sneaker Prices

The passing of designer and overall multi-hyphenate Virgil Abloh sent shockwaves across the sneaker and streetwear communities. Though he’d been privately battling a rare form of cancer since 2019, the last two years leading up to Abloh’s death were some of the most ambitious of his career, with the designer serving as artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear line and releasing several new Off-White x Nike projects. Before his death, almost all of Abloh’s original “The 10” Off-White x Nike silhouettes sold for an average of over $1,000 on the secondary market. And most of the Off-White x Nike collaborations already carried a hefty price tag on sites like StockX and GOAT.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Simone Biles Gives Her Gold Halter Top & Leggings Uniform a Fun Twist in Smiley Face Slippers

Simone Biles makes smiley slippers chic. The four-time gold medal Olympian posed with French gymnast Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos while both wearing matching athleisure-wear that featured a gold stretch halter top and matching leggings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos (@melanie_djds972) When it came down to the shoes, Biles sported a quirky pair of smiley face white slippers. Biles’ essential aesthetic consists of relaxed styles that align with her career and passions. Her personal tastes are on the pulse of being trendy while offering a comfy, efficient twist. Riddled throughout her Instagram feed are...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Cardi B Brings Back the 2000s Wedge Boot in the Wildest Coat & a New Home

Cardi B brought back trends from the early 2000s with ease as she settled into her new home. The “WAP” rapper showed off her new house in New York on Instagram yesterday, posing in the open foyer in statement style. Her look took a wild turn in a cheetah print coat and matching beret, both teamed with a black tank top and leggings. On her feet, the look got even edgier with Cardi B’s choice of leather boots. The knee-high silhouette featured a sleeve-like fit over a 4-inch wedge heel, bearing resemblance to a sleek design from Givenchy. Titled the Shark Lock...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy