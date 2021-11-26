ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pistons kick-off West Coast trip with 107-96 loss outmatched by Clippers in

By Lauren Williams
The Ann Arbor News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Detroit Pistons proved no match for last season’s Western Conference Finals runner-up and a 27-13 run in the fourth quarter wasn’t enough to erase their slow start. They fell to the Los Angeles Clippers 107-96 on Friday afternoon. Detroit went on a 14-5 run to end the third...

www.mlive.com

Related
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
Mining Journal

Sacramento Kings rout Detroit Pistons, 129-107, on Monday

DETROIT — Buddy Hield scored 22 points and Tyrese Haliburton added 17 points and 10 assists as the Sacramento Kings routed the Detroit Pistons 129-107 on Monday night. The Kings ended a four-game losing streak, taking control with a 26-2 run for a 33-12 lead early in the second quarter.
NBA
Sactown Royalty

Kings dominate Pistons 129-107, snap four-game losing streak

The Sacramento Kings were starving to get back in the win column, and claimed their first victory after a four-game losing slide blowing out the Detroit Pistons 129-107 on Monday night. It was a busy day in the Kingdom, with rumors of coach Luke Walton being on the hot seat,...
NBA
NBA

Shorthanded Warriors Outscore Pistons in Road Trip Finale

The Warriors and their ten-man rotation competed down to the final buzzer on Friday, earning a 105-102 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Despite lack of available bodies and 19 turnovers, the Dubs’ defense held the Pistons to 40 percent shooting from the field and 33.3 percent from 3-point range. And while the Warriors held their biggest lead of the night entering the fourth quarter (16), the Pistons made a push in the final minutes of regulation to rally to a single possession contest.
NBA
milwaukeesun.com

Rested Clippers aim to get back on track vs. Pistons

The Los Angeles Clippers had a couple of days off prior to their Friday afternoon game. They're likely grateful to get a little extra rest. The Clippers, who host the floundering Detroit Pistons on Friday, have lost three of their last four games. Road losses to Memphis and New Orleans were followed by two home games against Dallas.
NBA
vavel.com

Pistons vs Clippers LIVE: Score Updates (2-8)

Follow game Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Clippers live coverage, stream information, score online, prediction, TV channel, lineups preview, start date and result updates of the 2021 NBA on November 26th 2021. Kick-off start time: 15:30pm ET.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clippers#The Detroit Pistons#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Miami Heat
NBA

L.A. freeze-out as Pistons fall to Clippers

Three quick observations from Friday afternoon’s 107-96 loss to the LA Clippers at Staples Center. A BAD MIX – It didn’t look like a great matchup for the Pistons, ranked 28th in offense, against the NBA’s No. 2 defense. And that’s the way it played out, too. There have been a lot of games this season where the Pistons created tons of desirable shots – the statistics on “wide-open” and “open” shots as defined by the NBA back them up on that – but this wasn’t necessarily one of them. The Pistons opened 4 of 20 from the floor and only four of those were 3-point shots, well below their typical rate of 40 percent of attempts coming from the arc, and most of the 2-point shots were contested jump shots or shots at the rim. The Pistons eventually got their fair share of 3-point attempts, but their offense never came close to finding its comfort zone until a loosely played fourth quarter as the season’s longest road trip opened with its second loss and three games to go. They scored 18 points in the first quarter and 22 in the second and the Clippers spurted at the end of the half to go ahead by 24 points. The 40-point first half was just one better than their season-low of 39 vs. Milwaukee on Nov. 4. Jerami Grant finished with 20 points and a season-high 10 rebounds for the Pistons. Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension and finished with four points and 12 rebounds in 27 minutes.
NBA
Register Citizen

Jackson scores 21 points, Clippers beat Pistons 107-96

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reggie Jackson scored 21 points and the Los Angeles Clippers got back on track with a 107-96 victory over the lowly Detroit Pistons on Friday. After dropping three of four games, the Clippers never trailed. “To have a comfortable lead was good,” coach Tyronn Lue said....
NBA
The Ann Arbor News

Pistons tripped up in the fourth quarter, fall to Heat 100-92

DETROIT -- The Detroit Pistons led for three quarters before the Miami Heat called on a hero, well Tyler Herro. The third-year sharpshooter scored 11 points to open the fourth quarter to send the Heat on a 10-minute 29-8 run to cut a nine-point Pistons lead. With Miami in full control by the middle of the quarter, they carried that momentum all the way to a 100-99 win.
clipsnation.com

The bigs showed out in the Clippers’ 107-96 win over the Pistons

Ever since Serge Ibaka returned from his back injury, the question was always if the Clippers would opt for a two-center look, especially with their forward depth of Nicolas Batum, Kawhi Leonard, and Marcus Morris Sr. compromised with various ailments and injuries. To date, though, Ty Lue had been fairly adamant in his opposition to such a lineup.
NBA
Detroit Bad Boys

Pistons vs. Clippers final score: LA cruises to victory with complete team performance against Detroit, 107-96

Nineteen games into the season, it’s abundantly clear this Detroit Pistons roster cannot shoot the ball. There are all kinds of stats to back this up, however, Piston fans have held out hope the pendulum will eventually swing and the shots will fall. Unfortunately, If you were hoping to see the shots fall, then you might want to look away. Coming off a predicable road loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit was looking to steal a road win against the ‘up and down’ Los Angeles Clippers.
NBA
clevelandstar.com

Reggie Jackson fuels Clippers past skidding Pistons

Reggie Jackson had 21 points, Terance Mann supplied 16 points and 10 rebounds and the host Los Angeles Clippers rolled to a 107-96 win over the struggling Detroit Pistons on Friday afternoon. Eric Bledsoe tossed in 15 points in a game the Clippers controlled virtually from the opening tip. Paul...
NBA
arcamax.com

Eric Bledsoe helps pace Clippers to win over Pistons

LOS ANGELES — The opening minutes of the Clippers’ 107-96 win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday afternoon featured one performance coach Tyronn Lue had been waiting to witness and one lineup he never expected to. This was a game when Eric Bledsoe reintroduced himself to an offense in which...
NBA
Wellington Daily News

Detroit Pistons at Los Angeles Clippers odds, picks and predictions

The Detroit Pistons (4-14) travel to Staples Center Arena Friday to take on the Los Angeles Clippers (10-8). Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Pistons at Clippers odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. After a slow start to...
NBA
NBA

Pistons find ‘desperation’ too late in loss to Clippers

If there’s anything within the realm of reason that Dwane Casey wishes he could wave a magic wand and impart to his frighteningly young team, it’s the need to open games with utmost urgency at the defensive end. Because he surely knows offense for a team that relies so heavily on 20-year-old decision makers is a work in progress.
NBA
Detroit Bad Boys

Pistons vs. Clippers preview: Detroit must outmuscle LA’s defense

The Detroit Pistons are living that LA life post-Thanksgiving, first with a matchup against the pesky Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers are led by Paul George and are a tougher matchup than people really expect. This is thanks to the team’s second-ranked defense that trails only the Golden State Warriors.
NBA
