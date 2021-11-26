ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

I wish I was the one who invented this silicone popcorn popper

By Jeremy Glass
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the holidays barreling towards us with frightening speed, giving into life’s little luxuries like day drinking and freshly-popped popcorn is the only way to keep your head ahead above the water. Metaphorically speaking – unless you live...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

This Parachute Towel Is as Comfy as a Weighted Blanket, and I Wish I Discovered It Sooner (Bonus: It’s 20% Off!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’ve never been too picky when it comes to bath towels. As long as they’re soft, wash well, and are long enough to fully wrap yourself in post shower, my needs are met. But then I tested Parachute’s Classic Turkish Cotton Towels for our Best List, and it hit me like a ton of bricks. It was the most luxe towel I’ve ever used, hands-down. They weren’t just the best overall towels on the list for obvious reasons, with Parachute being a much-loved editor-favorite DTC brand and all. It took one try to realize that it was just like a weighted blanket — in towel form.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popper#Silicone#Microwave Popcorn#I Was The One
SheKnows

Ina Garten Loves All-Clad Cookware & It's 30% Off On Amazon Today Only

We have a motto around here: In Ina Garten we trust. We put a lot of stock in the Barefoot Contessa’s product recommendations, from the three different kinds of salts she uses to the three cookbooks that inspire her. And when we find sales on the big-ticket kitchen appliances and cookware that the Food Network star uses in her own kitchen? Well, we get excited — and we get our wallets out. Today only, Garten’s favorite All-Clad kitchen stainless steel cookware is 30% off as part of Amazon’s Cyber Weekend sale, and you’d better believe we’re swapping out our old pans...
SHOPPING
The Drum

What I wish I’d known about becoming a dad in adland

Space & Time’s Steve Harrington explains why agencies should hold a little more patience for staff experiencing parenthood for the first time. With November being the month of Movember and International Men’s Day, it feels like the ideal opportunity to reflect on my experience of joining dadland. My journey to fatherhood was pretty straightforward. I met my amazing wife Hannah in 2010, proposed in 2012, got married in 2013, had our first born, Ted, in 2014 and our daughter, Georgia, in 2017. Childbirth is the single most incredible thing I’d ever witnessed. It made me infinitely proud to be Hannah’s husband and appreciate just how remarkable people who give birth are.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SFGate

Love to host get-togethers? Here’s your holiday survival guide

(BPT) - The cold winter months are full of opportunities to celebrate, or just to gather and bring some cheer into everyone’s lives. During this super busy time of year, staying on top of your family’s everyday needs can seem overwhelming, much less having friends or family over for get-togethers. The good news is that with a little planning, you can save yourself stress and have everything you need to be able to relax and enjoy the occasion, whatever it may be!
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
YourCentralValley.com

Best gifts for dogs that love bones

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for dogs that love bones is best?  Finding the right toys and gifts for a power-chewing dog can be difficult. Dog-bone treats and toys are a perfect way to show a dog how much they are loved and give them fun for months on […]
PETS
EatThis

5 Recalled Grocery Items to Check Your Kitchen for ASAP

The holiday season is upon us, a time when your grocery list is longer because it's filled with everything you need for a feast. But anyone who recently returned from Costco, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and other supermarkets should check their kitchen pantries, refrigerators, and freezers because of several serious recalls.
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

If You Bought Any of These 4 Drinks at Walmart, Throw Them Out, FDA Warns

No matter where you live in the U.S., there's almost no escaping the popularity of Walmart. 220 million people shop there every week for everything from groceries and beauty products to electronics and clothing. But if you recently purchased certain drinks at a Walmart location, you should get rid of them immediately due to a serious health risk they could pose. Read on to see which beverages should go into the bin.
ELECTRONICS
Lifehacker

13 Foods That Should Be Banned From the Thanksgiving Dinner Table, According to Lifehacker Readers

Last week, while thinking about a particularly unimpressive turducken my family made one year, I asked what foods should be forever banned from the Thanksgiving dinner table. Quite the provocative question, considering holiday gatherings—and the food therein—is laden with childhood memories, nostalgia, and sentimental attachment. While some earnest readers pointed out that all food matters, many delivered the strong opinions we were hoping for—and we’ve rounded up the best responses here.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

9 Fast-Food Chains That Are Phasing Out Dining Rooms

In order to make room for more drive-thru lanes and areas for curbside pickups, fast-food chains have been rethinking the concept of a modern-day restaurant with new design prototypes. And one element, in particular, seems to be taking up less and less real estate in a modern fast-food joint—the dining room.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

Popeyes Just Launched a New Item That's Sure to Become a Customer Favorite

The Sides section of Popeyes' menu is growing again, with the launch of a new item that's sure to become a favorite among its loyal fans. After discontinuing the Cajun Rice and Green Beans earlier this year, the chain's selection of side dishes seemed a little lackluster. But the situation is about to be remedied with a new addition that fits right in with the rest of Popeyes items.
RESTAURANTS
AL.com

Onion recall expanded: 2 more produce brands issue recalls of whole onions

The ongoing recall of whole onions is continuing with two more produce brands issuing alerts due to salmonella concerns. The companies, Potandon Produce and Alsum Farms Produce Inc., issued recalls earlier this week. The Potandon Produce recall includes Green Giant 3- and 5-pound bags of whole yellow onions and 2-pound bags of whole white onions shipped between July 15 and Aug. 22 to a distribution center in Champaign, Illinois. No other Green Giant Fresh products, canned or frozen vegetables are included in the recall.
AGRICULTURE
Thrillist

More Snacks Have Been Added to a Major Food Recall

Earlier this week, Tastykake multipack cupcakes were recalled in several states after the snacks may have been exposed to contamination from metal fragments. Now, the parent company, Flower Food Inc., is pulling a total of nine snack foods from shelves after possible contamination of metal fragments. Unlike the first Tastykake...
FOOD SAFETY
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy