NFL

Are Cowboys Sticking With Kicker?

By Mike Fisher
CowboyMaven
 3 days ago
"We have the utmost confidence in Greg. He’s our kicker.” - Cowboys COO Stephen Jones.

'Absurd,' Says Mike McCarthy of Penalties - So Coach Calls the NFL

"I’ve already talked to the league this morning, and I anticipate a second conversation, maybe this afternoon.'' - Mike McCarthy.

and Mike Fisher

How Lamb, Amari & Lawrence Can Win NFC East

The Dallas Cowboys are beat up, but there's potential for that to change for the better in the next couple of weeks

He's at 88 percent on extra points. That ranks him at right about the same level.

That's not ... well good.

Zuerelein, nicknamed "Greg the Leg,'' over the course of his career has made 81.9 percent of his field goals over his career and 96.4 percent of his extra points. Dallas, licking its wounds while getting ready to hit the road to play the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 2 on "Thursday Night Football,'' can theoretically justify its faith in him not based on this year, but on his body of work.

"We have the utmost confidence in Greg,'' Jones said. "He’s our kicker.”

