Thanks to backward compatibility initiatives from big gaming companies like Xbox, it's a lot easier to revisit your favorite childhood classics without having to delve into your local thrift store for a dusty CRT TV than it was a few years ago. (That is, assuming the game you want to play is popular or lucky enough to fall onto the limited list of eligible titles offered by Microsoft, but hey, it's better than nothing.) But if you're willing to try out the muddy waters of mobile emulation, this new PS2 emulator can bring you Ratchet & Clank on the go.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO