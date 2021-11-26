ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Rittenhouse case and America today

By Editor
Herald-Journal
 4 days ago

Baby faced 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, walking around with an assault rifle...

www.hjnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Hollywood Reacts to Kyle Rittenhouse’s Not Guilty Verdict: ‘Terrifying Day in America’

During the summer 2020 protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Rittenhouse shot and killed two men and injured another with a semi-automatic rifle. He faced several charges, including first-degree reckless homicide and use of a dangerous weapon, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide. During the trial, Rittenhouse and his lawyers argued that he acted out of self-defense as a response to one of the victims, Joseph Rosenbaum, throwing a bag at him. The jury saw more than a dozen videos documenting the protest and shooting, and the trial became as assessment of whether or not Rittenhouse’s actions were considered “reasonable.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
expressnews.com

Editorial: America, too, was on trial in Arbery murder case

Three men stood accused of killing an unarmed Black man, but it was the American judicial system that seemed on trial. A jury recently convicted the three men — William Bryan, Travis McMichael and McMichael’s father, Gregory McMichael — of murdering Ahmaud Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020, in Brunswick, Ga.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Texas Politics Digest

Rittenhouse Acquittal Establishes White Conservatives and Vigilantes Seeking Violence are Protected in Today’s America

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democratic Party Co-Executive Director Jamarr Brown issued the following statement on the Rittenhouse acquittal Friday:. “Like many people across the country, I am outraged, but unfortunately not surprised, by this acquittal. Today’s verdict gives the green light to every white person who seeks to use their privilege to cause harm in our communities and offers further confirmation that their white privilege will protect them. Regardless of the level of violence or evidence presented, there are very distinct prejudices in our laws that are based on race, with the intention to offer protection for certain individuals. Throughout the course of the trial, Judge Bruce Shroeder repeatedly asserted his power to provide his personal opinions in the case. Our judges are the center point of our justice system, and judges like Bruce Shroeder should be immediately removed for not upholding their oath to ensure a fair and balanced trial.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gandhi
New York Post

‘F–k America!’: Protesters furious but not surprised by Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

KENOSHA, Wisc. — Protesters and civil-rights groups said Friday they are outraged but not surprised at the not-guilty verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse’s racially charged homicide trial, while defense supporters hailed the jury’s decision as justice served. Demonstrators outside the Kenosha, Wisconsin, courthouse lashed out with anger shortly after the teen’s...
KENOSHA, WI
Wilson County News

Col. Reding’s perspective on life today; Born in America

Retired Col. Charles H. (Hac) Reding shares his wisdom and perspective. Reding, 90, is an avid reader of the Wilson County News. I had nothing to do with how and where I was brought into this world 90 years ago. I do believe that being born in the United States of America was a geographic blessing, as it is for all born here, regardless of race.
WILSON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America Today#Trump American#Western
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
yale.edu

Unvaccinated white evangelicals appear immune to pro-vaccine messaging

White evangelical Christians have resisted getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at higher rates than other religious groups in the United States. A new study by Yale researchers provides evidence that persuading these vaccine holdouts to get their shots has only gotten more difficult. The study, published in the journal Proceedings of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

The media blackout of the Waukesha attack is intentional

A little more than a week ago, a deranged criminal intentionally drove his SUV through a crowd at the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing six people and injuring dozens. Eight children are still in the hospital. The national media don’t seem to care. Local news outlets are tracking the health status...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy