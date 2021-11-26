The Rittenhouse case and America today

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democratic Party Co-Executive Director Jamarr Brown issued the following statement on the Rittenhouse acquittal Friday:. “Like many people across the country, I am outraged, but unfortunately not surprised, by this acquittal. Today’s verdict gives the green light to every white person who seeks to use their privilege to cause harm in our communities and offers further confirmation that their white privilege will protect them. Regardless of the level of violence or evidence presented, there are very distinct prejudices in our laws that are based on race, with the intention to offer protection for certain individuals. Throughout the course of the trial, Judge Bruce Shroeder repeatedly asserted his power to provide his personal opinions in the case. Our judges are the center point of our justice system, and judges like Bruce Shroeder should be immediately removed for not upholding their oath to ensure a fair and balanced trial.

