The Rittenhouse case and America today

During the summer 2020 protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Rittenhouse shot and killed two men and injured another with a semi-automatic rifle. He faced several charges, including first-degree reckless homicide and use of a dangerous weapon, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide. During the trial, Rittenhouse and his lawyers argued that he acted out of self-defense as a response to one of the victims, Joseph Rosenbaum, throwing a bag at him. The jury saw more than a dozen videos documenting the protest and shooting, and the trial became as assessment of whether or not Rittenhouse’s actions were considered “reasonable.”
