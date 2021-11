Soon Bitcoin (BTC) Featured on an episode of South Park, you know cryptocurrency adoption is booming! Cryptocurrency got a small part in the last episode of “Post COVID.”. The episode is set 40 years in the future in a post-COVID world. According to South Park, by then the world will only accept bitcoin and a number of select cryptocurrencies for transactions. It is, of course, plausible that the makers of the program are not trying to make serious predictions.

