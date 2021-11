The weekend before last, Steve Chalmers, the Bull City’s police chief from 2003 to 2007, helped organize a cease-fire, with activities taking place Saturday morning at the old Hillside Park. It was part of a community group effort in several Durham neighborhoods to kick off a day of peace at the tail end of one of the city’s deadliest years on record.

DURHAM, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO