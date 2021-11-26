ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loena Hendrickx takes sixth place after a short freestyle swim in Sochi, WR for Valjeeva | Snowboarding

By Yetta Claytone
Taylor Daily Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHendrix earned her first medal in a major competition in Turin, having also placed fifth at the World Championships. Her best performance in Italy, with PR in freestyle (145.53) and thus in total (219.05) was followed up last week in the Belgian Championship. There her short freestyle was also above 70...

95.5 FM WIFC

Figure skating-Valieva breaks women’s short program world record in Sochi

(Reuters) – Russian teenager Kamila Valieva broke the women’s short program world record at the Rostelecom Cup in Sochi on Friday, setting a new ISU high score of 87.42 points to mark herself as a favourite for gold at next year’s Winter Olympics. Valieva’s score at the Iceberg Skating Palace...
SPORTS
Ottumwa Courier

Shcherbakova and Kagiyama take the lead after short program

GRENOBLE, France (AP) — World champion Anna Shcherbakova led a Russian sweep of the women’s short program at the ISU Grand Prix in France on Friday. Skating to “Dangerous Affairs” by Inon Zur, the 17-year-old Shcherbakova compiled a score of 77.94. Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama took a big lead in the...
SPORTS
tripsavvy.com

The 12 Best Places to Go Snowboarding

If you've got a few days free to head for the hills, it's bound to be a good getaway—especially if your snowboard break coincides with heavy snow at night and bluebird skies during the day. But if you want to plan the snowboard trip of a lifetime, you'll need to...
TRAVEL
Lake Charles American Press

Bound for better things, Sulphur swimmer takes silver in 100 freestyle

Ice Bounds closed out his high school career Saturday at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division I state swim meet with a silver medal at the Sulphur Parks and Recreation Aquatic Center. Bounds swam a personal-best 46.93 seconds to place second in the 100-yard freestyle after placing third last...
SULPHUR, LA
AFP

Djokovic's Serbia stunned by Germany, Medvedev leads Russians to victory

Novak Djokovic and Nikola Cacic lost a dramatic deciding tie-break in their doubles rubber as Serbia suffered a shock defeat by Germany in the Davis Cup Finals, while Daniil Medvedev helped the Russian Tennis Federation to an opening win. Djokovic is hoping to cap a brilliant season, which saw him only miss out on a calendar Grand Slam with defeat by Medvedev in the US Open final, by helping his country win the Davis Cup for the first time since 2010.
TENNIS
Taylor Daily Press

19-0! Red Flames scored a win in goal celebration against Armenia | red flame

Armenia is the Red Lantern in the Red Flames group for a reason. In the last 4 matches, the Armenian women did not score any goals and conceded 17 goals. The Eurlings kick-started the Goals Fest after 3 minutes tonight. After 10 minutes of play, a 4-0 lead is already flashing on the scoreboard.
SOCCER
Taylor Daily Press

Vincent Kompany not under pressure now: “Last chance match? In November, I always have these discussions” | Jupiler Pro League

It was a special week in Anderlecht. Earlier this week, a group discussion took place between players Vincent Kompany, Water Vandenhout and Peter Verbeke. “This was definitely not the first conversation like this, you know. The first time it was leaked,” Kompany smiled at his press conference. In that conversation, confidence in the coach was confirmed. But this support is not unconditional. It exists because I work hard and deal with problems objectively. If you look at the bigger picture, you’ll know that moments like these are part of it. Anderlecht returned to the Peloton in terms of financial strength, and elbow strikes were already distributed there. In addition, Anderlecht is a club that brings a lot of emotions. It’s important that we can break away from that.”
SOCCER
Taylor Daily Press

Toon Aerts triumphs at Eli Iserbyt’s main port | X²O Cup 2021

“The score doesn’t matter today. Staying straight and having fun is key,” Eli Eserbet said before kick-off in Kortrijk. “The World Cup in Besançon tomorrow is more important.”. It was as if the Gods of the Cross were listening to that interview, because Esserbit had descended early on in a...
SPORTS
Taylor Daily Press

Antwerp remain in second place after an easy home win over KV Ooste…

Avoid the vault: There’s nothing left in it for KV Oostende this season. After a fifth consecutive defeat – again with strong personalities – the Kustboys continued their free fall. Antwerp never had to be really good to cheat KVO, thanks to the excellent Fischer. ?. The sea is getting...
SPORTS
AFP

Shiffrin struggling as wind forces cancellation of Killington giant slalom

The women's World Cup giant slalom at wind-whipped Killington, Vermont, was cancelled Saturday after just nine skiers completed the first run. The start of the race had been delayed by half an hour as officials made adjustments to the course amid heavy winds and blowing snow. French veteran Tessa Worley, whose resume includes 14 World Cup giant slalom race wins and two world titles, had posted the fastest time of 49.56sec. Reigning World Cup champion Petra Vlhova of Slovakia was second-quickest in 49.74.
SPORTS
Taylor Daily Press

Gert Verhulst on ‘K2 looking for K3’: ‘It was right with the boys…

Until last week, there was still a chance for two boys, but on Saturday evening, the new K3 will be a girl. “With these guys, the picture just didn’t fit.”. Gert Verhulst removes all conspiracy theories from the table that there will be no intention of including a boy in the new K3. “The boys always got a fair chance, otherwise we wouldn’t go through the various stages for them for long. But when we brought Remy and Luca with Han and Marthy, it didn’t go well. Not for me, not for the jury, not for the audience. That has nothing to do with the fact They’re boys. The mix just wasn’t right, the magic was missing. Take Luca for example: this resulted with Marthe and Hanne being a very big singer with two small backing vocals. Sorry, and with all due respect, but that’s not K3. You could then argue that it’s You shouldn’t judge a person by their height, but the picture should be true in every aspect. Of all the registered, only less than 20 percent were boys. The chance that at the end of the day we would have more capable girls than competent boys was Much higher anyway.”
CARS
Taylor Daily Press

Frenkie’s underrated side was captured in one photo: “Really amazing!”

Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 11:33 pm• Jeroen van Poppel • Last update: 23:43. Khaled Boulahrouz and Jan van Halst are very excited about Frenkie de Jong’s performance against Villarreal (Win 1-3). The Barcelona midfielder was impressed by his first goal of the season, but Boulahrouz and Van Halst are focusing on a very different aspect of his game. “See his key here,” says Boulahrouz. Ziggo Sports, while playing the images below. “I won’t say anything else, just look at him.”
SOCCER
The Independent

Ben Maher hopeful ‘incredible’ Explosion W will be gunning for glory in Paris

Ben Maher says that “everything has become reality” as he settles into life as Olympic individual showjumping champion.The 38-year-old British rider produced a dazzling performance under the Tokyo Equestrian Park floodlights four months ago, powering to a stunning Olympic title success aboard aptly-named Explosion W.It meant that Britain achieved successive individual showjumping gold medals following Nick Skelton’s triumph on Big Star in Rio five years earlier.The Champion returns! 💥🥇 pic.twitter.com/8R069V6cWa— Ben Maher (@BenMaher1) August 12, 2021And Hertfordshire-based Maher believes it is “a reasonable expectation” that Explosion W could be on the Paris Games start-list in under three years’ time. It...
WORLD

