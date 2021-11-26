ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pelicans star Zion Williamson cleared for full basketball activities

By Rory Maher
 3 days ago
Recovering from surgery on a broken foot, Zion Williamson has yet to play this season. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been cleared to practice and participate in full team activities, New Orleans announced. The team also stated that Williamson played full court four-on-four Friday.

Zion has been recovering from surgery on a broken foot that he suffered over the summer. There is still no timetable for his return to games — but being cleared to participate in full is a good sign that he’ll be able to build up his stamina over the coming weeks.

The Pelicans have struggled mightily in his absence — they sit with a 4-16 record through 20 games, ahead of only the 2-16 Rockets in the West.

Hoops Rumors

Klay Thompson participated in first post-injury 5-on-5 practice

Ahead of tonight’s marquee contest against the Nets, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told Allie LaForce of TNT (Twitter video link) that long-injured shooting guard Klay Thompson partook in his first five-on-five practice since tearing his Achilles last year. Thompson had already participated in several three-on-three practices at this point,...
Zion Williamson
Yardbarker

Pelicans have gone to great lengths to get Zion Williamson healthy?

The New Orleans Pelicans need Zion Williamson to be healthy and in shape, and they are apparently moving mountains to try to make it happen. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Andrew Lopez report Friday that the Pelicans have gone to great lengths to get Williamson healthy, devoting significant time, resources and energy. Namely, they have changed staff members and even changed some of their culinary practices in an effort to support Williamson. The report adds that the Pelicans have spoken to him about protecting his body from extra hits and that executive David Griffin has stood up privately for Williamson by sending video clips to the league to illustrate how the star forward has been getting hacked. Griffin was even fined by the NBA last year for publicly criticizing the way that Williamson is officiated.
basketball-addict.com

Zion Williamson’s health forces Pelicans to do a kitchen makeover

The New Orleans Pelicans are forced to do a kitchen makeover based on Zion Williamson’s occurring health status. The number one overall draft pick has yet to experience some action this season, as he deals with a challenging rehab on his foot surgery. Fans and personalities around the NBA have criticized Williamson’s weight, questioning whether […] The post Zion Williamson’s health forces Pelicans to do a kitchen makeover appeared first on ClutchPoints.
theScore

Zion cleared to participate in 1-on-1 drills

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in one-on-one drills, the team announced on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Andrew Lopez. Williamson will undergo further testing on Nov. 24 to determine whether he's ready to move on to full-team workouts. The 2021 All-Star has missed the entire...
NBC Sports

Zion Williamson cleared for contact, will ramp up workouts, still no timeline for return

Zion Williamson is getting closer to a return to the court. Someday. The Pelicans announced that Williamson — who has been out all of training camp and the start of the season following foot surgery — “has been cleared to participate in contact drills, beginning with 1-on-1 workouts and progressively working towards full team workouts.”
247Sports

Zion Williamson takes a step toward making his season debut

Former Duke star Zion Williamson has been cleared to return to limited practice session according to an announced made by the New Orleans Pelicans. The third year star will begin to participate in contact drills, beginning with 1-on-1 workouts and progressively working towards full team workouts. There is no timetable for his ultimate return to game action, however.
NOLA.com

Pelicans' Zion Williamson takes another baby step in recovery from foot fracture

One of the NBA’s most explosive athletes has taken a baby step toward returning to the court. Tuesday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that star forward Zion Williamson has received clearance to begin doing contact drills. Williamson will undergo another round of medical tests Nov. 24, which will determine when...
NOLA.com

Scott Kushner: Update on Zion Williamson's health revives flicker of hope for Pelicans

Zion Williamson is making progress. Yes, it’s slow. And the changes are frustratingly incremental. But at least it is something. Considering the way the opening month of the New Orleans Pelicans’ season has unfolded, anything better than a setback should at least be met with a sigh of relief. Perhaps even a twinge of excitement about the future.
WKRG News 5

Pelicans report Zion cleared for contact

A day after losing to the Eastern Conference-best Washington Wizards (10-3), the beleaguered New Orleans Pelicans (2-13) announced that third-year forward Zion Williamson "has been cleared to participate in contact drills."
firstsportz.com

Pelicans News: Zion Williamson more eager to return after Josh Hart’s harsh reality check

The New Orleans Pelicans have gone onto become the worst team in the NBA 2021-22 Season after missing out their fundamental piece Zion Williamson since the initial days. Amid recovering from injury, Williamson has been handed over some harsh comments by teammate Josh Hart which could make him more eager to return and perform for the team in the current season.
RealGM

Pelicans Kept Zion Williamson's Surgery Quiet Upon His Preference For Privacy

The New Orleans Pelicans kept Zion Williamson's foot injury and subsequent surgery quiet out of respect to him and his preference for privacy, sources tell ESPN. The surgery only became publicly known on media day for the Pelicans in September. The Pelicans, however, had a strength and conditioning coach with...
thebirdwrites.com

Predicting Zion Williamson’s return after Pelicans latest press release reveals positive news

The New Orleans Pelicans released some positive news yesterday in a team press release regarding Zion Williamson’s return from injury. The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in contact drills, beginning with 1-on-1 workouts and progressively working towards full team workouts. Williamson,...
NBA

Pelicans await results of Zion Williamson’s Wednesday foot scan

Thanksgiving Eve was likely circled on the calendars of many New Orleans basketball fans, with Nov. 24 being the date Zion Williamson was scheduled to get a round of scans on his right foot. After the 2021 All-Star forward underwent that process earlier Wednesday, the Pelicans are now awaiting the results to see what’s next in Williamson’s progression.
