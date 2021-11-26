Pelicans star Zion Williamson cleared for full basketball activities

Recovering from surgery on a broken foot, Zion Williamson has yet to play this season. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been cleared to practice and participate in full team activities, New Orleans announced. The team also stated that Williamson played full court four-on-four Friday.

Zion has been recovering from surgery on a broken foot that he suffered over the summer. There is still no timetable for his return to games — but being cleared to participate in full is a good sign that he’ll be able to build up his stamina over the coming weeks.

The Pelicans have struggled mightily in his absence — they sit with a 4-16 record through 20 games, ahead of only the 2-16 Rockets in the West.