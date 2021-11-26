Shams Charania: Pelicans’ Zion Williamson (fractured foot) has been cleared for full basketball activities, team says.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Zion Williamson fully cleared for basketball activities, moves toward return nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/26/zio… – 7:16 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson cleared for full basketball activities following foot injury theathletic.com/news/pelicans-… – 6:56 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

Since that early ambiguity, it does seem Zion has been on a linear path of recovery toward playing. – 6:48 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Story: Zion Williamson cleared for full practice; still no return timeline but he’s getting closer.

We’ll talk to Willie Green in an hour.

espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:31 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Zion Williamson is likely on track for a December return after doctor gave him the thumbs up to practice. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 6:24 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

The Pelicans announced Zion Williamson has been cleared for full basketball activities. pic.twitter.com/yyLZcHYrN5 – 6:12 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Official announcement from the Pelicans on Zion Williamson (recovering from offseason foot surgery) being cleared to participate in full team activities and playing 4-on-4 today.

No return date has yet been established, Pelicans say.

More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/rJ7fANcOob – 6:10 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in full team activities, Pelicans say. Today, Zion played 4-on-4 full court. His return date is still to be determined. pic.twitter.com/z9dLimtsSX – 6:07 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Pelicans star Zion Williamson (right foot) has been cleared to participate in full team activities, the club just announced. – 6:05 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

There’s been an email update about Zion Williamson’a health sent to reporters – 6:04 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Zion Williamson has been cleared by doctors to participate in full team activities, per the Pelicans.

He played in 4-on-4 full court scrimmage today and will continue working towards his eventual return. The date for that return is still TBD. – 6:02 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson (fractured foot) has been cleared for full basketball activities, team says. – 6:01 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Zion Williamson has been cleared to practice, participate in all team activities, the Pelicans announce. – 6:01 PM

Brett Dawson @BDawsonWrites

Louisville 41, Mississippi State 25 H | Samuell Williamson 13 points, Dre Davis 12. Cards’ defense was locked in. Bulldogs shot 25% and Lousville won the rebounding battle 27-20. – 10:38 PM

Brett Dawson @BDawsonWrites

Defensive clinic from Williamson there. Goodness. – 10:21 PM

Brett Dawson @BDawsonWrites

These aren’t easy shots for Williamson. He looks totally confident in everything he’s taking. – 10:10 PM

Brett Dawson @BDawsonWrites

What a take from Samuell Williamson. Off to a great start. – 10:05 PM

Andrew Lopez: Willie Green says the team is still waiting the specialist to review Zion Williamson’s latest scans. It’s still wait-and-see. Mentioned Williamson has been doing 3-on-3 work. Still waiting clearance to move to full team drills. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / November 24, 2021

The doctors Williamson has been working with had not cleared him to participate in contact drills until Tuesday. But the team has not handled this well from a public relations standpoint. It kept the injury and surgery quiet, sources said, out of respect to Williamson and his preference for privacy. Then instead of announcing a complete timetable, it did incremental updates that made it seem like he was having setbacks whether that was accurate or not. That strategy may have helped with the front office’s relationship with the franchise player, but it hurt the team’s credibility with its fan base. It has made it challenging to accept subsequent updates at face value. -via ESPN / November 19, 2021

The Pelicans had a strength and conditioning coach with Williamson in Los Angeles for summer workouts, sources said, so they were aware Williamson was hurt. Perhaps being vague about the timing of the injury — Griffin has said both “early in the summer” and “before summer league” — was to honor Williamson’s request for privacy. But that did invite speculation of whether the team was in the loop, which is naturally a sensitive topic. -via ESPN / November 19, 2021