ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Virtual success leads to storefront business for pro dancers

By Cheryn Stone
Bay News 9
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Years before moving to the U.S., Anna Lukashova and Eugene Parkhimovich were decorated professional dancers in their home country of Belarus. Professional dancers open first physical studio in Ocoee. Anna Lukashova and Eugene Parkhimovich were holiding virtual lessons during the pandemic; demand soared. The couple,...

www.baynews9.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

7 Leadership Insights That Lead To Winning and Success In Business

During my many years in business, both as a professional and an entrepreneur, I always wished I knew the secret to success. Although I was never able to pinpoint any single one, I have gathered some insights which I'm certain are key. In more recent years as a mentor and...
ECONOMY
Mercury News

Steven Ridzyowski’s Principles for Success in Multiple Businesses

Since he was 18 years old, Steven Ridzyowski knew that he wanted to be his own boss. He’d discovered affiliate marketing in his senior year of high school. He decided that it was what he wanted to do instead of going to college. He wanted to have freedom while having fun discovering new things and making money at the same time.
ECONOMY
NebraskaTV

Small business success throught the holidays

Last year, small business owners faced a number of new challenges. Today, many small businesses have survived, and even thrived, in partnership with Amazon. In fact, in the 12-month time period ending August 2021, Amazon’s U.S. sellers averaged more than $200,000 in sales. Advancements in retail and tech allowed small...
SMALL BUSINESS
phl17.com

Storefront Project In Philly Uses Art To Help Businesses Impacted By COVID-19

Beautifying empty storefronts in Philadelphia. Artwork from local artists is being used to inspire and motivate people to support local businesses impacted by the Pandemic. It is the Visit Philadelphia’s “Love and Grit Storefront Project” aimed at helping Black and Brown owned businesses impacted by COVID-19. Rachel Ferguson – Visit Philadelphia’s Chief Innovation and Global Diversity Officer joins us to talk about the initiative as well as the Shop Black Business Friday initiative.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belarus#E A Dance
WIFR

Eileen’s Gems takes online business to a physical storefront in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Making a statement about bling and looking your best is the theme of Freeport’s newest jewelry shop that held its grand opening on November 17. Eileen’s Gems opened its doors at the F.A. Read Center in downtown Freeport after Eileen Lenz started her custom jewelry business online. At the same time, she was bringing her jewelry to several parties and events.
FREEPORT, IL
slrlounge.com

The Role of Psychology in a Successful Photography Business

For those in the business of photography, understanding the psychology behind a photograph is key. A photograph is more than a snapshot. It’s a memory, an experience, a symbol of a special moment. Knowing this will lead to more and happier clients. In this video, I’ll be discussing the role psychology plays in a successful photography business.
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Deadline

Reggaeton Star Karol G Okay But Sore After Massive Fall During Performance – Video

Colombian singer Karol G is sore all over but basically okay after suffering a long fall on a stage staircase. Performing on Friday at the FTX Arena in Miami, the Colombian reggaeton star started to descend a long staircase at the start of a song. But as the footage shows, she missed a step and went tumbling down. Fortunately, she quickly recovered, and the crowd cheered as she arose from the bottom of the stairs and continued on. “All my nails broke, I think my knee broke. Everything hurts,” she told the crowd in Spanish later in the show. “After having filled this arena for the first time in my life… I wanted it to be perfect,” she added. Carolina Giraldo Navarro is a 30-year-old singer. She won the Latin Grammy Award for best New Artist in 2018 and has been nominated for several Billboard Latin Music awards. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Adyan (@carlosadyan)
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre & Xzibit Have Master Plan For Spousal Slander - & Keyshia Cole Wants In

Los Angeles, CA – Dr. Dre and Xzibit have formed a new Hip Hop supergroup as a result of their new marital statuses. In an Instagram post Xzibit shared on his personal profile Saturday (November 27), the cannabis entrepreneur appeared in a series of photos with Dr. Dre in a t-shirt that had the acronym “N.W.D.” emblazoned on the front, along with the phrase “Straight Outta Marriage,” on the back.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Licorice Pizza' Faces Backlash for Racist Gag That Left Viewers Gasping

The new coming-of-age movie Licorice Pizza is facing some serious criticism after its opening weekend in select theaters this Thanksgiving. The movie is set in southern California in the 1970s and features some casual racism against Asian people. According to a report by NBC News, many viewers felt that these lines were unnecessary and ultimately just harmful, without adding to the art itself at all.
MOVIES
orlandomagazine.com

New Theme Park Coming To Central Florida In 2022

Waylon Krush returned from his three-year U.S. Army deployment to Germany with a newfound passion and vision. “I fell in love with Germany,” he admits. “I wanted to bring a real Oktoberfest here.” So Krush bought the 7 acres once occupied by Jungleland Zoo in Kissimmee and began to develop a family-friendly, German-themed entertainment complex.
KISSIMMEE, FL
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Lands Starring Role In Upcoming Action Film

He has a new job. To say WWE has been shaken up over the last year and a half would be a huge understatement. The company has released well over 100 wrestlers in less than two years and it has reshaped the company’s roster. However, it also brings up the question of what happens to all of the released wrestlers. Now we know what one of them will be doing, and it has nothing to do with wrestling.
WWE
MIX 94.9

Minnesota Themed Shirt Design Sends Twitter Into an Uproar

If there is one thing that Minnesotans love, it's things shaped like Minnesota. Except for this shirt apparently. Twitter user @LindsayMpls made the argument that the shape of Minnesota shouldn't be interchangeable for any letter in a word:. At first, my mind went, "well yeah it can, why couldn't it?"...
MINNESOTA STATE
Vibe

T-Pain Says It’s “Super Disturbing” How Artists Seek “Momentary Popularity”

T-Pain has no problem being vocal about independent artists and the music industry. Back in July, he angrily vented about rappers not being innovative and original especially when it comes to creating and sending new music. “Stop sending me this bulls**t! And then get mad when I don’t like it,” he expressed. The Nappy Boy artist later took to social media amid criticism and tweeted, “I [understand] not every1 likes me and may not agree with my opinions but by all means don’t make up dumb s**t like ‘he just mad because he ain’t got no hits.’ I’m in all different...
MUSIC
sweethomenews.com

Pizzeria owners publish book on business success

Local business owners Jim and Paula Newman work together full-time in the food service industry, but, for them, their job involves more than just flipping pizzas. Over the last 38 years, they've owned multiple Figaro's Pizza stores, including Sweet Home's, and they opened their first Schmizza Pizza franchise in Lebanon six years ago. And this year, Paula has published a book that explains their approach to a successful business.
SWEET HOME, OR
Chronicle

New Centralia Business to Offer Virtual Sports Experience

As Facebook turns to “Meta” and tries to pilot new virtual reality offerings, a soon-to-open Centralia business has been way ahead of the game, while creating something much more tangible. Par 4 Sports, inside the Northwest Sports Hub, lands somewhere in between real sports and arcade games. Though the main...
GOLF
spectrumnews1.com

Community storefront showcases products from Black-owned businesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Change Today, Change Tomorrow carries products from local Black-owned businesses with the aim of helping those entrepreneurs succeed. Change Today, Change Tomorrow moved Pocket Change to its new storefront in the Highlands on Bardstown Road in May. It carries products from dozens of Black-owned businesses. Mahogany Livers'...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy